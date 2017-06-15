What NCFC could have done differently in U.S. Open Cup play

Steven Miller, left, of North Carolina F.C. celebrates along his teammate Paul Black, right, after scoring the first goal. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
North Carolina F.C. celebrate after scoring the first goal. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Paul Black, left, of North Carolina F.C. fights over a header against Kevin Garcia, right, of Houston Dynamo. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Saeed Robinson (8) of North Carolina F.C. finds a pass against the pursuit of Dylan Remick, left, of Houston Dynamo. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Vicente Sanchez (10) of Houston Dynamo moves the ball against the pursuit of Paul Black (2) of North Carolina F.C. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Jose Rodriguez (18) of Houston Dynamo dribbles against Austin Da Luz (6) and Nazmi Albadawi, right, of North Carolina F.C. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Nazmi Albadawi (10) of North Carolina F.C. controls the ball at the midfield against Joseph Holland (8) of Houston Dynamo. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Vicente Sanchez (10) of Houston Dynamo dribbles past Paul Black (2) of North Carolina F.C. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Tiyiselani Shipalane, right, of North Carolina F.C. moves the ball against Charlie Ward (36) of Houston Dynamo. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Brad Ruhaak (22) of North Carolina F.C. fights over a header against Andrew Wenger, right, of Houston Dynamo. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
North Carolina F.C. fans encourage their team. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Andrew Wenger (11) of Houston Dynamo dribbles against Christian Ibeagha, left, and Austin Da Luz (6) of North Carolina F.C. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Nazmi Albadawi (10) of North Carolina F.C. moves the ball against Dylan Remick, left, of Houston Dynamo. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Billy Schuller (17) of North Carolina F.C.takes a shot on goal against goalkeeper Joe Willis, center, and Taylor Hunter (26) of Houston Dynamo. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Tiyiselani Shipalane, right, of North Carolina F.C. dribbles against Dylan Remick, left, of Houston Dynamo. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Dylan Remick, center, celebrates along his teammates after scoring the second goal for Houston Dynamo. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Lance Laing, center, of North Carolina F.C. celebrates along his teammates after scoring in the second half. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Lance Laing (7) of North Carolina F.C. scores from a free kick during the second half. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Lance Laing of North Carolina F.C. greets the fans after scoring in the second half. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Lance Laing, right, of North Carolina F.C. celebrates along his teammates after scoring in the second half. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Lance Laing, second from right, of North Carolina F.C. celebrates along his teammates after scoring in the second half. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
North Carolina F.C. fans encourage their team. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Lance Laing (7) of North Carolina F.C. moves the ball through Eric Bird, center, and Taylor Hunter, right, of Houston Dynamo. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Paul Black (2) of North Carolina F.C. carries the ball against Kevin Garcia, left, of Houston Dynamo. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
The starting eleven of Houston Dynamo pose before the start of the game. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Austin Da Luz (6) of North Carolina F.C. moves the ball against Joseph Holland (8) of Houston Dynamo. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Andrew Wenger, right, of Houston Dynamo celebrates along his teammate, Vicente Sanchez (10) after scoring the first goal. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Andrew Wenger (11) of Houston Dynamo celebrates along his teammates after scoring the first goal. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Jose Rodriguez, right, of Houston Dynamo dribbles against Saeed Robinson (8) of North Carolina F.C. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Saeed Robinson, left, of North Carolina F.C. wins possession against pressure from Dylan Remick (15) of Houston Dynamo. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Billy Schuller (17) of North Carolina F.C. looks for a pass against pressure from Eric Bird (35) of Houston Dynamo. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Goalkeeper Joe Willis (31) of Houston Dynamo saves a head shot from Christian Ibeagha (15) of North Carolina F.C. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Colin Clarke, center, head coach of North Carolina F.C. instructs his players during a break. North Carolina F.C. played Houston Dynamo in a soccer game that counted for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that took place at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Houston Dynamo won 3-2 in overtime.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
