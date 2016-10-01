Wolfpack needs to clean up undisciplined play – DeCock

There were chop blocks and head shots and flag after flag. N.C. State, in recent years, has been derailed by less. Take it as progress that the Wolfpack managed to overcome not only previously undefeated Wake Forest but its own atrocious discipline.
Saturday’s 33-16 win was significant not merely because this was a game N.C. State desperately needed to win to keep the season afloat – which it unquestionably was – but because the Wolfpack somehow lost its cool along the way but regained it when it really mattered, with Ryan Finley finding Kelvin Harmon for a late touchdown that sealed the win.
There’s no devaluing the win, even if the Wolfpack failed to put Wake Forest away after dominating early, and an otherwise solid performance was marred by the rain of flags.
It was as if the ghost of Chuck Amato was hanging over the stadium, disclaiming the existence of any critics while glaring at the officials from behind mirrored sunglasses.
In an unwelcome throwback to that era of Wolfpack football, when Amato made not only a motto of the word “discipline” but a mockery, the Wolfpack committed 13 penalties for 144 yards, the most since a loss to Miami in 2012.
The relentless parade of penalties included two chop blocks on the same drive, a targeting ejection and the Wolfpack’s second sideline interference penalty of the season, an infraction that typically occurs for other teams with the same frequency as a lunar eclipse.
The Wolfpack led 17-0 before the first quarter was over and was in complete control. But a combination of stagnant offense and the flurry of flags kept N.C. State from extending its lead. Wake Forest got within 10 late in the third quarter before the Wolfpack finally put the game away.
After from the ritual welcome-to-the-ACC loss administered by Jim Grobe in 2013, the Wolfpack has won three straight against the Deacons, accounting for 43 percent of Dave Doeren’s ACC wins. (With the win, Doeren now has as many wins over an ACC team as he does over Old Dominion.)
This one was a little different, with Wake Forest showing unusual confidence after opening the season with wins over Tulane, Duke, Delaware and Indiana, not exactly the kind of run that will impress the College Football Playoff selection committee but considerable and measurable progress nonetheless for a program that bottomed out in the transition from Grobe to Dave Clawson.
The Deacons should be able to shake off this loss, playing without quarterback Kendall Hinton (although John Wolford was a warrior under pressure Saturday) and running back Cade Carney, with four juicy home games remaining against Syracuse, Army, Virginia and Boston College. Saturday’s loss may keep the Deacons from getting to nine wins, but eight remains a realistic possibility.
Where N.C. State ends up remains very much a mystery. At this point, who knows what to expect from Notre Dame when the Irish comes to Carter-Finley Stadium next Saturday? After that the Wolfpack is at Clemson and at Louisville, a potentially painful two weeks.
The Wolfpack was coming off its open date Saturday, so the penalty issues will have to be corrected on the fly, in the heart of the schedule, before any real damage is done.
A loss to Wake Forest at home, where the Wolfpack had won 14 of 15 against the Deacons going into Saturday, would have locked N.C. State’s season into a death spiral. By overcoming not only the Deacons but its own silly indiscipline, the Wolfpack kept its options open and hope alive.
