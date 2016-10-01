Finley leads Wolfpack to 33-16 win over Wake Forest

N.C. State got a career game from quarterback Ryan Finley and another 100-yard rushing game from running back Matt Dayes to pick up an important ACC win over Wake Forest on Saturday.
Finley threw for 300 yards and three scores in the Wolfpack’s 33-16 win in its ACC opener. It’s early in the season to be in “must-win” territory, but that’s where the Wolfpack found itself after an early-season stumble at East Carolina.
Coming off its open date, N.C. State (3-1, 1-0 ACC) revved up its offense and cleaned up some parts of its pass defense for its 15th win over Wake Forest (4-1, 1-1) in the past 16 home games.
The Demon Deacons fell behind 17-0 in the first quarter and never got the lead back to single digits in their first loss of the season.
It’s the first time in coach Dave Doeren’s four seasons N.C. State has started 1-0 in league play.
Dayes rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown for his third 100-yard game of the season and eighth in his last 12 starts.
For the second straight year, N.C. State got off to a fast start against the Deacs. The Wolfpack scored on its first three possessions to take a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. Last year, N.C. State scored four touchdowns in the first quarter in a 35-17 road win.
Dayes did what he does against Wake’s defense with a 6-yard touchdown run on the opening drive for a 7-0 lead. Kyle Bambard kicked a 20-yard field goal on the second drive, and Finley found Jaylen Samuels for a 13-yard touchdown pass on the third drive for a 17-0 lead.
Wake Forest got three field goals from Mike Weaver in the second quarter to counter a 36-yard touchdown pass from Finley to freshman receiver Kelvin Harmon. Weaver’s 41-yard field goal at 3:03 in the second quarter cut N.C. State’s lead to 23-9.
Wake Forest scored its first touchdown of the game with 2:25 left in the third quarter. Receiver Tabari Hines had a 40-yard catch down the left sideline to set up his 9-yard touchdown catch to cut N.C. State’s lead to 26-16.
N.C. State put the game away with Harmon’s second touchdown, a 7-yarder at 5:53 in the fourth quarter.
Comments