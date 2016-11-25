Win over Tar Heels gives Wolfpack something worth celebrating – DeCock

N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb celebrates the Wolfpack's 28-21 victory over UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
A loose ball led to a mid-field scrum of players, coaches and officals and ended in the ejection of a UNC player during N.C. State's upset win over UNC. (No Audio)
Ethan Hyman and Robert Willett
newsobserver.com
University of North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky talks with reporters following the Tar Heels' upset loss to rival N.C. State.
Jonathan Alexander
jalexander@newsobserver.com
University of North Carolina senior receiver Ryan Switzer gets emotional as he talks about losing his last game in Kenan Stadium to rival N.C. State.
Andrew Carter
acarter@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach :Larry Fedora talks with N.C. State coach Dave Doeren prior to the kick off of their game on Saturday, November 25, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren walks away after talking to North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora before the Wolfpack's game against UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina seniors Des Lawrence (2) Nick Weiler (24) and Mack Hollins huddle before entering Kenan Stadium for their last home game on Friday, November 25, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora hugs senior T.J. Logan (8) during recognition of the senior class prior to the Tar Heels game against N.C. State.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora embraces senior Nick Weiler (24) during recognition of the senior class prior to the Tar Heels game against N.C. State.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Caroline linebacker Cayson Collins (23) enters Kenan Stadium for the Tar Heels game against N.C. State.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) runs for yards during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Jaylen Samuels (1) throws a 59-yard touchdown reception to Stephen Louis during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State wide receiver Stephen Louis (12) pulls in a 59-yard touchdown reception from Jaylen Samuels during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State wide receiver Stephen Louis (12) pulls in a 59-yard touchdown reception from Jaylen Samuels during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State wide receiver Stephen Louis (12) celebrates with quarterback Ryan Finley (15) after scoring on a 59-yard touchdown reception from Jaylen Samuels during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb (9) recovers a fumble by North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
UNC senior Alex Koszeghy cheers on the Tar Heels during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora yells to his team during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State running back Matt Dayes (21) beats North Carolina safety Donnie Miles (15) on a 18-yard touchdown run during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State running back Matt Dayes (21) dives in on an 18-yard touchdown run as North Carolina's M.J. Stewart (6) and Cayson Collins (23) defend during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State fans cheer on the team during the first half of the Wolfpack's game against UNC at Kenan Stadium.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
The Wolfpack cheering squad celebrates after a touchdown by Matt Dayes (21) in the second quarter to give them a 21-0 lead over North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Nyheim Hines (7) fumbles the ball while being hit by North Carolina safety Dominquie Green (26) during the first half. North Carolina recovered the fumble.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s M.J. Stewart (6) celebrates with teammate Myles Dorn (21) after Stewart recovered a fumble by N.C. State’s Nyheim Hines in the second quarter.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Elijah Hood (34) rushes for 20 yards, his longest carry of the game, in the second quarter against N.C. State.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina wide receiver Ryan Switzer (3) pulls in a four-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Jeremiah Clark (49) celebrates after a sack of N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley (15) for a four yard loss in the second quarter.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina and N.C. State players get in a shoving match during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Players from North Carolina and N.C. State scuffle during the second quarter after an N.C. State fumble was originally recovered by North Carolina. The play was reviewed and overturned. Jalen Dalton was ejected for throwing a punch during the scuffle.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Players from North Carolina and N.C. State scuffle during the second quarter after an N.C. State fumble was originally recovered by North Carolina. The play was reviewed and overturned. Jalen Dalton was ejected for throwing a punch during the scuffle.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Players from North Carolina and N.C. State scuffle during the second quarter after an N.C. State fumble was originally recovered by North Carolina. The play was reviewed and overturned. Jalen Dalton was ejected for throwing a punch during the scuffle.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb (9) and Darian Roseboro (45) team up to stop North Carolina running back Elijah Hood (34) during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren yells to his teamduring the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State quarterback Jalan McClendon (2) knocks off the helmet of North Carolina safety Dominquie Green (26) as he is tackled during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State running back Matt Dayes (21) leaps to gain more yardage during the first half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Jaylen Samuels (1) scores on a four-yard run as North Carolina's Des Lawrence (2) trails during the second half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
The Wolfpack cheering squad celebrates after a touchdown by Jaylen Samuels in the third quarter.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State safety Shawn Boone (24) tackles North Carolina tight end Brandon Fritts (82) during the second half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora argues with an official during the third quarter against N.C. State.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) can't pull in a pass by Ryan Switzer as N.C. State cornerback Jack Tocho (29) follows during the second half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State coach Dave Doeren is warned by officials after excessive bench celebration by his players in the third quarter following an incomplete pass from North Carolina’s Ryan Switzer to quarterback Mitch Trubisky on fourth down.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb (9) celebrates after stopping North Carolina on third down during the second half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina wide receiver Ryan Switzer (3) pulls in a reception as N.C. State safety Josh Jones (11) defends during the second half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State tight end Thaddeus Moss (86) and North Carolina safety Dominquie Green (26) keep their eye on a pass that went incomplete during the second half.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Dominquie Green (26) breaks up a pass intended for N.C. State tight end Thaddeus Moss (86) in the fourth quarter.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Bug Howard (84) pulls in a 48 yard pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Bug Howard (84) celebrates with teammate Austin Proehl (7) after a 48 yard pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Dexter Wright (14) hurdles over North Carolina’s Bug Howard (84) who can’t contain a pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky on fourth down with 3:10 to play in the game. It was the Tar Heels’ final offensive play of the game as N.C. State secured a 28-21 victory over North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren kisses Dravious Wright (8) after N.C. State's 28-21 victory over UNC.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
John Quiggle and his daughter Claire Quiggle of Sanford, N.C. celebrate N.C. State’s 28-21 victory as time expires on Friday, November 25, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
John Quiggle and his daughter Claire Quiggle of Sanford, N.C. celebrate N.C. State’s 28-21 victory as time expires on Friday, November 25, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb (9) celebrates N.C. State's 28-21 victory over UNC.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Tim Kidd-Glass (34) and his teammates celebrate the Wolfpack’s 28-21 victory over North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Cole Cook (48) is embraced by fans as they celebrate the Wolfpack’s 28-21 victory over North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C.State defensive end Bradley Chubb (9) celebrates with Wolfpack fans with a mouthful of shrubs from the Kenan Stadium field following their 28-21 victory over North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C.State defensive end Bradley Chubb (9) celebrates with Wolfpack fans with a mouthful of shrubs from the Kenan Stadium field following their 28-21 victory over North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State quarterback Jalan McClendon (2) is hugged by his step mother Latrenda Richardson as his dad, Phil McClendon, right, looks on after N.C. State's 28-21 victory over UNC.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren celebrates as he heads off the field after N.C. State's 28-21 victory over UNC.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren celebrates as he heads off the field after N.C. State's 28-21 victory over UNC.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Thaddeus Moss (86) and Jaylen Samuels (1) celebrate the Wolfpack’s 28-21 victory over North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
First Look: Photojournalists Robert Willett and Ethan Hyman's raw edit from N.C. State's 28-21 victory over UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Comments