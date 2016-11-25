NC State upsets rival North Carolina 28-21

0:54 UNC's Logan on State game: "It's kinda like a little hometown rivalry" Pause

0:38 UNC's Fedora on loss of Mack Hollins for season

1:31 UNC's Roy Williams on pushing Brice Johnson

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

14:06 Durham police chief briefs reporters after fatal officer-involved shooting

0:39 Wake school bus in head-on crash near Knightdale

1:02 Doeren on UNC game: 'I'm looking at it as a one-week playoff'