After all these years, Duke still manages to surprise its coach – DeCock

2:38 Duke's Harry Giles talks about his improvement and the UNC win Pause

1:32 Duke assistant coach Jeff Capel fills in for Coach K in 2016

1:36 Krzyzewski talks about Duke's lack of cohesion against Hokies

1:44 Coach K: Grayson Allen suspended indefinitely

2:00 Krzyzewski defends his handling of Grayson Allen

0:43 Duke gets ready for the ACC Championship

2:32 Duke wins the ACC Tournament

3:58 UNC's Roy Williams after loss to Duke: 'Right now, I'm really ticked'

1:07 An obsession with whiskey leads to candles