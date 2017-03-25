Tar Heels’ perimeter play has, unusually, left big men behind – DeCock

3:23 "It's tough, we're ashamed of the end result."- Luke Kennard, Duke sophomore guard Pause

1:22 Krzyzewski on when to retire: 'I'll know'

8:06 Coach K: 'They played better, but not harder'

1:12 Here's why Duke and UNC are recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox

2:51 Matt Jones reflects on his four years as a Duke Blue Devil after loss to Gamecocks

3:18 Duke's Grayson Allen talks about Amile Jefferson and the end of the road for the Blue Devils

2:15 Kentucky's Calipari on SEC basketball, ACC football and UNC

0:56 Jason Ray Loved Chapel Hill

0:23 UNC reacts after Luke Maye hits a three-pointer