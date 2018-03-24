Bagley's trio of tournament 22s moves him deeper into ACC record book

Gary Trent Jr. can score in bunches himself at times when he gets hot from outside, so he knows a little bit about putting up numbers. Even he's amazed at what Marvin Bagley III has done this season for Duke, which now verges on ACC history.

“It's crazy, the things that he does,” Trent said.

Bagley's next point – his 679th of the season – will tie him with Stephon Marbury for second all-time among ACC freshmen. Another Georgia Tech prodigy, Kenny Anderson, is the leader with 721. At Bagley's current NCAA tournament pace of 22 points per game – 22, 22 and 22 in Duke's three games so far – he would need two more games to catch Anderson in total points while staying ahead of him in scoring average, 21.2 for Bagley at the moment to an ACC-record 20.6 for Anderson.

Bagley passed Jabari Parker for the Duke freshman record in Friday's win over Syracuse and needs 14 field goals to catch Jahlil Okafor in that department. Most of the other Duke freshman records are his already: rebounds, rebounding average, 30-point games, double-doubles, 20-10 games, dunks.

With more NCAA tournament games, beyond Sunday's regional final against Kansas, Bagley could potentially climb the Duke record books for tournament points in a season (Jason Williams, 2001, 154) and rebounds (Shane Battier, 2001, 61; Bagley has 23).

It's all a result of the consistent and steady production that amazes even his teammates at times.

“There's a lot of times where I'll think someone has guarded him, and at the end of the game he has a 20-and-15 game,” Duke senior guard Grayson Allen said. “He does it really quiet a lot of times. Other times it's really loud, he's dunking on people. Other times he's just finding ways to score.”





