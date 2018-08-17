Scotty McCreery is going on tour, and 2 NC cities are on his list of stops

Hometown “American Idol” country star Scotty McCreery’s upcoming tour includes two North Carolina dates.

The Garner resident’s “Seasons Change” tour, which kicks off Nov. 29 in Dallas, will make its way here in the new year. He’ll play Jan. 18 at the Fillmore in Charlotte, followed by a hometown date Jan. 19 at The Ritz in Raleigh.

A fan pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. Monday, with the public on-sale date set for Aug. 24. All tickets are $30; The Ritz is a general-admission venue with a capacity around 2,000. See livenation.com for ticket details.

McCreery has had an eventful year, most notably his June 16 wedding to high school sweetheart Gabi Dugal. Footage from their wedding in the North Carolina mountains appears in his latest video, “This Is It.”

SIGN UP

Other 2018 milestones include McCreery’s first No. 1 country single for “Five More Minutes,” a song inspired by his grandfather; the “Seasons Change” album, his third to reach No. 1 on the Billboard country charts; and a guest appearance on ABC’s relaunched version of “American Idol,” the show that broke him through to stardom seven years ago.

SHARE COPY LINK McCreery covers many topics including his new record, getting married, his hometown roots, and Beach Music during an interview on Monday, February 26, 2018 in Raleigh, N.C.