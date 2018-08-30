After 2 decades of writing about the performing arts, our critic is taking a bow

For 21 years, I’ve written reviews and stories for The News & Observer about the performing arts, particularly theater.

I’ve seen new venues like the Durham Performing Arts Center make an impact in the Triangle, and cheered as plucky independent theater groups have flourished.

Still, while the Triangle performing scene is thriving and continues to present innovative productions, I’ve decided now is a good time for me to bow out.

Roy C. Dicks.

It’s not just that I’m getting older, although I’ll confess it takes longer to fire up my brain cells now.

I’m also not suffering from “I’ve seen it all syndrome,” though it’s become harder to maintain a fresh eye, having covered nearly 1,200 productions since 1997.

Yes, 1,200 productions.

My decision is more about how theatrical presentation has evolved. There are performances in restaurants, bars, museums and warehouses. There are shows placing audience members in the thick of the action or that allow them to choose their own ways to follow a story. Traditional theater presenters are making accommodations for viewers by breaking down formalities and providing more amenities.

I applaud all of these innovations. Theater must adapt to stay relevant, and to continue to attract ticket-buyers.

At the risk of being labeled a dinosaur, I admit I don’t always respond to these latest variations.

I’ve treasured the opportunities I’ve had over the past two decades to write about the many important developments in Triangle theater, those that have become integrated in the quality of life that magazines rave about when they talk about the region.

Besides DPAC, Burning Coal Theatre has established a permanent venue, and relative newcomers such as Little Green Pig Theatrical Concern and the Justice Theater Project have inspired actors and audiences alike.

I’m also thankful to have experienced so many impressive productions, including PlayMakers Repertory Company’s overwhelming “Angels in America”; Manbites Dog’s inspiring “Best of Enemies”; and StreetSigns’ devastating “Freight.”

Of course, there were great musicals and comedies as well. I fondly remember Theatre Raleigh’s riveting “Parade”; North Carolina Theatre’s stunning “Dreamgirls”; the beautiful national tour of “The Color Purple” at DPAC; Theater in the Park’s wildly hilarious “Fuddy Meers”; and Raleigh Little Theatre’s wittily sophisticated “Blithe Spirit.”

It was a pleasure to praise the merits of these and so many other memorable performances over the years.

Jeffrey Meanza as Louis Ironson and Matthew Carlson as Prior Walter in Playmakers Repertory Company production of “Angels In America Part 1: Millennium Approaches.” Jon Gardiner PRC

I hope my readers over the years have found my writing informative and entertaining.





Now I’ll look forward to being informed and entertained by new voices, keeping me up to date on the latest evolutions and noteworthy emerging artists in Triangle theater.

You’ll still find me in the audience, but I’ll leave the notebook at home.



