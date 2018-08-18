Fall arts guide: Beyond ‘Hamilton,’ there are plenty of other musicals and dramas

Broadway musicals are always big draws for Triangle audiences, and the month-long “Hamilton” tour stop at Durham Performing Arts Center is possibly the biggest ever.

The touring version of “Hamilton” is set to come to DPAC for about a month, from Nov. 6 to Dec. 2. The show kicks off DPAC’s 2018-19 season.

But there are plenty of other choices this fall, from old favorites to more recent hits. Here are our best bets:





Within the hilarious storyline about a disco diva in witness protection at a convent, there are clap-your-hands gospel numbers and a heart-warming story of self-discovery in Raleigh Little Theater’s production of “Sister Act.” Areon Mobasher

“Sister Act”

The details: Aug. 19-Sept. 2, Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh. raleighlittletheatre.org

“Once”

One of the best musicals made from a film. The actors play all the instruments on stage in this intimate, bittersweet love story set in Dublin.





The details: Sept. 5-16, Theatre Raleigh, Kennedy Theatre, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. theatreraleigh.com

“In the Heights”

If you can’t get a ticket to “Hamilton,” try Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first musical about the struggles and romances on one corner of New York City’s Washington Heights.





The details: Oct. 16-21, North Carolina Theatre, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. nctheatre.com

“She Loves Me”

A tuneful romantic comedy from Broadway’s golden age in which two unfriendly co-workers are actually each other’s anonymous pen pals.





The details: Nov. 14-Dec. 2, PlayMakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill at UNC. playmakersrep.org

Women’s words

Women playwrights, long given little access into a male-dominated profession, have finally been making headway in the last few years. Triangle theaters are doing their part; you can do yours by checking out these upcoming stagings:





“By the Way, Meet Vera Stark”

Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage writes about the fortunes of an African-American actress in 1930s films who’s determined to rise above playing maids and demeaning parts.





The details: Sept. 14-30, North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre. 7713-51 Lead Mine Road, Raleigh. nract.org

“Men on Boats”

Jaclyn Backhaus’ play follows 10 brave men on a treacherous 1869 exploration of the Colorado River — except none of the roles are played by men. A traditional male domain gets a whole new perspective.





The details: Sept. 20-30, University Theatre, 2241 Dunn Ave., Raleigh at N.C. State University. theatre.arts.ncsu.edu

“The Revolutionists”

Lauren Gunderson imagines the meeting of four notable women fighting against France’s Reign of Terror. This comedic fantasy mixes current day feminism with the restrictions on women at the time.





The details: Sept. 28-Oct. 14, Raleigh Little Theatre, raleighlittletheatre.org

“Skeleton Crew”

Dominique Morisseau’s moving play, set in a soon-to-close Detroit metal assembly plant, examines the plight of three workers and their manager as they see their dreams fade and their futures becoming uncertain.





The details: Oct. 10-28, PlayMakers Repertory Company. playmakersrep.org

Classics get an update

And for the true theater devotee, consider these two productions that update Henrik Ibsen scripts:





Lakeisha Coffey as Nora in Justice Theater Project’s production of Henrik Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House” adapted by JaMeeka Holloway-Burrell and Aurelia Belfield. Areon Mobasher

“An Enemy of the People”

Staged by Shaubühne Berlin, this is a gritty, kinetic version of a young man’s efforts to alert officials about tainted drinking water. The show includes actors playing rock instruments and the splashing of whitewash and wastewater on stage. Note: In German with English subtitles.





The details: Oct. 5-6, Carolina Performing Arts, Memorial Hall, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill, UNC campus. carolinaperformingarts.org

“A Doll’s House”

This multicultural production of the “door slam heard around the world,” adapted by JaMeeka Holloway-Burrell and Aurelia Belfield, features videos and current social references, while encouraging selfies, tweets and Instagram postings.





The details: Oct. 12-28, The Justice Theater Project. Umstead Park United Church of Christ. 8208 Brownleigh Drive, Raleigh. thejusticetheaterproject.org