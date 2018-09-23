2018 Tar Heel of the Year: Who will you nominate?

Since 1997, The News & Observer has recognized North Carolinians who have made lasting and significant contributions to the Tar Heel state. Submit who you think the 2018 honoree should be.
By
Up Next
Since 1997, The News & Observer has recognized North Carolinians who have made lasting and significant contributions to the Tar Heel state. Submit who you think the 2018 honoree should be.
By

Entertainment

2018 Tar Heel of the Year: Who will you nominate?

By Mike Williams

mwilliam@newsobserver.com

More from the series

The News & Observer’s Tar Heel of the Year

The News & Observer recognizes North Carolina residents who have made significant contributions in the last year and beyond. This year, we’re asking you to nominate people who have made a difference in our state. Here are our stories.

Expand All

September 23, 2018 12:00 AM

Since 1997, The News & Observer has recognized North Carolinians who have made lasting and significant contributions to the Tar Heel state in the last year and beyond. Honorees have come from all over North Carolina and from different sectors of the community including the arts, business, philanthropy, education and science.

Past winners include John Hope Franklin (1998), Kay Yow (2002) and Betsy Bennett (2011), who were recognized for how they inspired and made a difference in the lives of their fellow citizens. You can see all 25 of the past winners at the bottom of this page.

Since 1997, The News & Observer has recognized a Tar Heel of the Year, someone who has made a significant impact on the state. This year we've asked community members to make nominations. Who will you nominate? Visit nando.com/tarheel

By

A new approach

The News & Observer has traditionally chosen the Tar Heel of the Year based on internal submissions and discussions within the publishing company.

Starting this year, in addition to taking staff nominations, we want to open up the nomination process to you, the community we serve. We understand the importance of your input and would like you to share with us the heroes you interact with every day. Tell us who they are and how their impact has been felt across the state.

We will announce five finalists later this fall, and this year’s honoree will be announced in late December.

Since 1997, The News & Observer has recognized a Tar Heel of the Year, someone who has made a significant impact on the state. This year we've asked community members to make nominations. Who will you nominate? Visit nando.com/tarheel

By

Here’s how to nominate a Tar Heel of the Year:

Be specific as to why the person is being nominated.

Nominees do not have to be native North Carolinians; it’s OK if they were born outside the state but they must reside here now.

Nominees can come from any field and be any age.

Nominations are open to the public. Final selections will made by N&O staff members.

Deadline for nominations is Friday, Oct. 12, at 5 p.m.

We’re excited to have you be part of this process. Once you make your submission, post on social media who you’ve nominated and use the hashtag #NandOTarHeel. We want everyone to join in and you can help us do that.

Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for more updates about the 2018 Tar Heel of Year.

Make your nomination below:

  Comments  