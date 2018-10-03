2018 Tar Heel of the Year: Who will you nominate?

Since 1997, The News & Observer has recognized North Carolinians who have made lasting and significant contributions to the Tar Heel state. Submit who you think the 2018 honoree should be.
Tar Heel of the Year: Past honorees

By Mike Williams

mwilliam@newsobserver.com

October 03, 2018 04:30 PM

Since 1997, The News & Observer has recognized North Carolinians who have made lasting and significant contributions to the Tar Heel state. Honorees have come from all over North Carolina and from different sectors of the community including the arts, business, philanthropy, education and science. Below is the list of past honorees.

PREVIOUS TAR HEELS OF THE YEAR

1997: Hugh McColl

Bank of America

Charlotte

1998: John Hope Franklin

Duke University historian

Durham

1999: Franklin Graham

CEO, Samaritan’s Purse

Charlotte

2000: Larry Wheeler

Director, N.C. Museum of Art

Raleigh

2001: Molly Broad

UNC system president

Chapel Hill

2002: Kay Yow

NCSU women’s basketball coach

Raleigh

2003: Jim Goodmon

Capitol Broadcasting

Raleigh-Durham

2004: Howard Manning Jr.

State Superior Court Judge

Raleigh

2005: Martin Eakes

CEO, Self-Help Credit Union

Durham

2006: Ann, Jim Goodnight

SAS founder, community leaders

Cary

2007: Christine Mumma

N.C. Center on Actual Innocence

Durham

2008: Joe DeSimone

Chemist at UNC

Chapel Hill

2009: Phil Freelon

Architect

Durham

2010: Ray Buchanan

Stop Hunger Now

Raleigh

2011: Betsy Bennett

Director, N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences

Raleigh

2012: Robert Lefkowitz and Myron Cohen

Researchers at Duke and UNC

Durham-Chapel Hill

2013: Mary-Dell Chilton

Agricultural scientist

Syngenta Biotechnology

RTP

2014: Steve Schuster

Architect

Raleigh

2015: Aziz Sancar and Paul Modrich

Cancer researchers at UNC and Duke

Chapel Hill-Durham

2016: John Kane

Developer

Raleigh

2017: Ashley Christensen and Vivian Howard

Chefs

Raleigh, Kinston

