Fans stuck outside as doors to Travis Scott’s concert in Raleigh open hours late

Rapper Travis Scott’s performance Friday night didn’t start on time in Raleigh.

Concert promoter Live Nation said in a tweet that the show had “unforseen production issues,” but did not immediately offer more details to fans, many of whom had to wait outside PNC Arena for about three extra hours.

Due to unforseen production issues, doors for tonight’s Travis Scott concert at PNC Arena will open at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/3PJTRU8tg0 — Live Nation Carolina (@LiveNationNCSC) November 10, 2018

PNC Arena said in a tweet that its doors finally opened at 9:20 p.m., but dozens of people responded to the 10:13 p.m. tweet saying they were still outside the venue.

Doors for @trvisXX show opened at 9:20PM. We are working as quickly as possible to ensure we can get everyone in the venue safely. — PNC Arena (@PNCArena) November 10, 2018

The Raleigh performance is only the second day of Scott’s Astroworld tour, which launched Thursday in Baltimore, The N&O previously reported. Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, also is known as Kylie Jenner’s significant other and father of their daughter Stormi.

Fans waiting outside PNC Arena in mid-50-degree light rain took to Twitter and other social media to voice their displeasure with Friday’s delay.

@PNCArena This @trvisXX concert has been the worst managed event I have been to. You delay the show 3 hours with any updates and screwed over people who paid to get in early as well. I dont plan on ever coming to an event here again. — Great Saiyaman (@DAngeloR28) November 10, 2018 .@PNCArena making #TravisScott concert goers, including teenagers, wait outdoors for 3 hours in rain and cold. Unsafe. @WRAL @newsobserver @theobserver — nastywomannc (@nastywomannc) November 10, 2018 Travis Scott’s team should be ashamed of themselves. My friend is at this concert; she got there at 7:20. The doors were set to open at 6 and they just let them in 30 mins ago. The show hasn’t even started yet! It was set to start at 8...its almost 11pm. — LI. (@_sadgalli) November 10, 2018

Though some people took the delay better than others.

Hey @trvisXX hire me to help with your production because it looks like you need some help and I need money — Ben (@benderose1) November 10, 2018

At almost 11 p.m. Friday, some fans were still waiting to get inside the arena, which has an NC State basketball game at noon Saturday and a Carolina Hurricanes game at 7 p.m. Saturday. The concert was supposed to start around 7:30 p.m.