Fans stuck outside as doors to Travis Scott’s concert in Raleigh open hours late

Rapper Travis Scott’s performance Friday night didn’t start on time in Raleigh.
Concert promoter Live Nation said in a tweet that the show had “unforseen production issues,” but did not immediately offer more details to fans, many of whom had to wait outside PNC Arena for about three extra hours.
PNC Arena said in a tweet that its doors finally opened at 9:20 p.m., but dozens of people responded to the 10:13 p.m. tweet saying they were still outside the venue.
The Raleigh performance is only the second day of Scott’s Astroworld tour, which launched Thursday in Baltimore, The N&O previously reported. Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, also is known as Kylie Jenner’s significant other and father of their daughter Stormi.
Fans waiting outside PNC Arena in mid-50-degree light rain took to Twitter and other social media to voice their displeasure with Friday’s delay.
Though some people took the delay better than others.
At almost 11 p.m. Friday, some fans were still waiting to get inside the arena, which has an NC State basketball game at noon Saturday and a Carolina Hurricanes game at 7 p.m. Saturday. The concert was supposed to start around 7:30 p.m.
