Fall arts guide: Your ultimate calendar to concerts and live music this fall

Note that all information is subject to change. Check with the venue or organization before buying tickets. In some cases, schedules weren’t available at press time. Check this list at newsobserver.com throughout the fall for updates, or the organization.
Art of Cool
984-244-1033 or aocfestival.com
▪ Now in its fifth year, Art of Cool moves to the fall (after four years in the spring.) The Durham event, spread over Sept. 28 and 29, wil be various venues, with mainstage acts at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. As for the lineup, look for Nas, Erykah Badu, Anthony Hamilton, Maxwell, Damien Escobar and Meshell Ndegeocello, among others.
The ArtsCenter
300-G E. Main St., Carrboro
919-929-2787 or artscenterlive.org
▪ Black Umfolosi. Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. $19.
▪ Austin Piazzola Quintet. Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. $15.
▪ Five for Fighting with String Quartet. Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. $49.50, in partnership with Cat’s Cradle
▪ Leo Kottke. Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. $38.
▪ Lee Konitz Quartet. Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. $34.
▪ Lulo Reinhardt and Daniel Stetler. Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. $22.
▪ Greg Hawks. Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. $15.
▪ Rio Mira. Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. $28.
▪ Sona Jobarteh. Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. $22.
▪ Piedmont Melody Makers. Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. $15.
▪ Big Band Night with the Triangle Jazz Orchestra. Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
▪ Ralph Peterson. Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. $30.
▪ Peter Yaro (of Peter, Paul and Mary). Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. $32.
▪ The Barefoot Movement. Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. $25.
▪ Joey Calderazzo Band. Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. $22.
▪ Ellis Dyson and the Shambles New Year’s Eve party. Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. $25.
Bands, Bites and Boats
Fred G. Bond Metro Park, 801 High House Road
919-469-4100 or townofcary.org. Free.
▪ Bands, food trucks and breweries gather at Bond Park Sept. 7 and Oct. 5.
Be Loud! 2018
Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St., Carrboro
The fifth annual concert features two nights of concerts Aug. 24 and 25 to benefit the Be Loud! Sophie Foundation, which helps young cancer patients. On Aug. 24, Matthew Sweet, The Right Profile and Surrender Human will perform. The Sex Police, Collapsis and Pre-Raphaelites will perform Aug. 25.
Tickets are $40 for a weekend pass, $25 for Friday night only and $25 for Saturday night, and are available at beloudfestival.com, catscradle.com or by calling the Cat’s Cradle box office at 919-967-9053.
Booth Amphitheatre
8003 Regency Parkway Cary
800-514-3849 or boothamphitheatre.com
▪ Masters of the Mic: Slick Rick/Doug E. Fresh/Mr. Cheeks/Naughty By Nature/Eric B. & Rakim/Blackstreet/Whodini. Aug. 24. 5 p.m.
▪ Pickin’ in the Pines Bluegrass Series: GrassStreet. Aug. 29 at 5:45 p.m.
▪ Pickin’ in the Pines Bluegrass Series: Kaylin Roberson with Victor DiMarko. Sept. 5 at 5:45 p.m.
▪ Pickin’ in the Pines Bluegrass Series: Garrett Newton Band with Carolina Lightnin’. Sept. 12 at 5:45 p.m.
▪ Pickin’ in the Pines Bluegrass Series: Diamond Creek. Sept. 19 at 5:45 p.m.
▪ Old Crow Medicine Show with special guest Dawes. Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.
▪ Pickin’ in the Pines Bluegrass Series: Johnny Folsom 4/Patsy Cline Tribute. Sept. 26 at 5:45 p.m.
▪ Vince Gill. Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.
▪ Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with The Milk Carton Kids. Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.
Carolina Performing Arts
Memorial Hall, 114 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill
Current ArtSpace + Studio, 123 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill
919-843-3333 or carolinaperformingarts.org
▪ Neko Case. Sept. 14. Memorial Hall.
▪ Flutronix. Sept. 21. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, 145 E. Cameron Ave. UNC-Chapel Hill
▪ Brooklyn Rider and Magos Herrera. Sept. 28. Memorial Hall.
▪ Buddy Guy. Sept. 29. Memorial Hall.
▪ Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique. Oct. 10. Memorial Hall.
▪ Pedja Mužijević and UNC Chamber Singers. Oct. 16. Current.
▪ Youssou Ndour. Oct. 27. Memorial Hall.
▪ Pierre-Laurent Aimard and Tamara Stefanovich. Oct. 30. Memorial Hall.
▪ Steep Canyon Rangers. Nov. 9. Memorial Hall.
▪ Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. Dec. 11. Memorial Hall.
Carolina Theatre
309 W. Morgan St., Durham
919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org
▪ Chris Isaak. Sept. 6 at 8 p.m.
▪ Taj Mahal Trio. Sept. 7 at 8 p.m.
▪ Mutlu at The Pinhook. Sept. 19. 9 p.m.
▪ Toad the Wet Sprocket. Sept. 25 at 8 p.m.
▪ Squirrel Nut Zippers. Sept. 26 at 8 p.m.
▪ Steven Curtis Chapman. Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.
▪ The Tenors. Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.
▪ Take Me to the River. Nov. 1 at 8 p.m.
▪ Portland Cello Project. Nov. 4 at 8 p.m.
▪ Toto. Nov. 5 at 8 p.m.
▪ Delta Rae. Dec 14 at 8 p.m.
▪ Daniel D. + Eric Stanley. Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.
▪ Daughtry. Date to be announced.
▪ See Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle and Duke Performances listings for more.
Cary Youth Voices
919-319-6534 or caryyouthvoices.org
▪ Winter concert, Dec.7, 7 p.m. See website for location.
Chamber Music Raleigh
SECU Auditorium at N.C. Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh
919-821-2030 or chambermusicraleigh.org
Individual concert tickets can be bought day-of, at ncartmuseum.org or at 919-715-5923. Season tickets available. Some docent-led tours of featured works are offered.
▪ Caroline Shaw and Jasper String Quartet, Oct. 14, 2 p.m.
▪ The Borromeo String Quartet, Nov. 18, 2 p.m.
Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle
Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham
919-560-3030 or thecot.org
▪ “A Toast to Women!” Oct. 7 at 3 p.m.
▪ ”Music, Religion and Philosophy.” Nov. 18 at 3 p.m.
Chapel Hill Philharmonia
▪ Check website for season.
Choral Society of Durham
919-560-2733 or choral-society.org
▪ Dave Brubeck La Fiesta de la Posada, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. With Durham Children’s Choir at Duke Chapel.
Clayton Center
111 East Second St., Clayton
919-553-1737, theclaytoncenter.com
▪ Roots & Boots Tour with Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.
▪ Royal Wood, Nov. 9, 8 p.m.
▪ Fabulous Equinox, Dec. 7, 8 p.m.
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Walnut Creek Amphitheatre, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh
919-831-6400 or walnutcreekamphitheatre.com
▪ Brad Paisley, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24
▪ Kid Rock + Brantley Gilbert, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1
▪ G-Eazy, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4
▪ Zac Brown, 7 p.m. Sept. 14
▪ Niall Horan, 7:40 p.m. Sept. 17
▪ Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker, 7 p.m. Oct. 4
▪ Chris Stapleton, 7 p.m. Oct. 12
Concert Singers of Cary
▪ The World Beloved: A Bluegrass Mass, featuring Hank, Pattie & The Current bluegrass band, Oct. 27, Cary Arts Center
▪ Holiday Pops, Dec. 8, Cary Arts Center
▪ Handel’s Messiah, Dec. 15, Halle Cultural Arts Center, Apex
Dreamville Festival
Dix Park, 101 Blair Drive, Raleigh
Grammy-nominated J. Cole, who grew up in Fayetteville, is hosting his own one-day music festival Sept. 15, an event that organizers say they hope will become an annual tradition. The assumption is Cole will perform, but at presstime, the lineup has yet to be announced.
Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
2 E. South St., Raleigh
919-996-8700 or dukeenergycenterraleigh.com
▪ Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Sept. 13, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium.
▪ Alice Cooper, Oct. 8, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium.
▪ UB40, Oct. 24, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium.
▪ Dweezil Zappa, Oct. 29, A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater.
▪ “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” in concert, Nov. 9-11, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium.
▪ Iron & Wine, Nov. 10, Meymandi Concert Hall.
▪ Celtic Thunder, Dec. 12, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium.
▪ See NC Symphony listing for more.
Duke Performances
919-684-4444 or dukeperformances.org
▪ Jason Moran & the Bandwagon, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. Sept. 13, von der Heyden Studio Theater, Rubenstein Arts Center
▪ “Fats Waller Dance Party” by Jason Moran, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Durham Fruit & Produce
▪ Will Oldham a.k.a. Bonnie “Prince” Billy, 8 p.m. Sept. 28, Baldwin Auditorium
▪ “Concert No. 1” by Ciompi Quartet,8 p.m. Sept. 29, Baldwin Auditorium
▪ Amir ElSaffar + Hamid Al-Saadi, 8 p.m. Oct. 4, von der Heyden Studio Theater
▪ Branford Marsalis Quartet, 8 p.m. Oct. 5-6, Baldwin Auditorium
▪ Buika, 8 p.m. Oct. 11, Carolina Theatre
▪ Anthony Roth Costanzo + Les Violons du Roy, 8 p.m. Oct. 12, Baldwin Auditorium
▪ Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble, 8 p.m. Oct. 13, Baldwin Auditorium
▪ Prague Philharmonic Children’s Choir, 8 p.m. Oct. 16, Duke Chapel
▪ Oddisee, 8 p.m. Oct. 18, Motorco Music Hall
▪ Emanuel Ax, Piano, 8 p.m. Oct. 20, Baldwin Auditorium
▪ “Shawnee, Ohio” by Brian Harnetty, 8 p.m. Oct. 26-27, von der Heyden Studio Theater
▪ Lizz Wright, 8 p.m. Oct. 27, Carolina Theatre
▪ Steve Coleman & Natal Eclipse, 8 p.m. Nov. 2, Baldwin Auditorium
▪ “Totalmente Juan Gabriel” by Aida Cuevas + Mariachi Juvenil Tecalitlán, 8 p.m. Nov. 7, Carolina Theatre of Durham
▪ Danish String Quartet, 8 p.m. Nov. 10, Baldwin Auditorium
▪ JACK Quartet, 8 p.m. Nov. 13, Durham Fruit & Produce
▪ Latvian Radio Choir, 8 p.m. Nov. 15, Duke Chapel
▪ Marc-André Hamelin, Piano, 8 p.m. Nov. 17, Baldwin Auditorium
▪ Calidore String Quartet, 8 p.m. Dec. 1, Baldwin Auditorium
▪ Nnenna Freelon, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 3, Durham Fruit & Produce
▪ Cécile McLorin Salvant, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 4, Durham Fruit & Produce
▪ Nellie McKay, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 5, Durham Fruit & Produce
▪ Catherine Russell, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 6, Durham Fruit & Produce
▪ Jazzmeia Horn, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 7, Durham Fruit & Produce
▪ René Marie, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 8, Durham Fruit & Produce
▪ Kate McGarry, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 9, Durham Fruit & Produce
▪ Lucinda Williams with Charles Lloyd & the Marvels, Featuring Bill Frisell, Greg Leisz, Ruben Rogers + Eric Harland, 8 p.m. Dec. 10, Carolina Theatre
▪ “Sing Thee Nowell” by New York Polyphony, 8 p.m. Dec. 7, Baldwin Auditorium
Durham Community Chorale
▪ Holiday concert, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Temple Baptist Church, 2121 Umstead Road, Durham. $15. Adult chorus will perform a mix of traditional and contemporary holiday music.
Durham Community Concert Band
info@durhamband.org or durhamband.org
▪ Concert, Oct. 27, Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham
▪ Veteran’s Day concert, Nov. 10, 1 p.m., VA Medical Center, 508 Fulton St., Durham
▪ Christmas concert, Dec. 11, 7 p.m., Durham Armory, 220 Foster St., Durham
▪ Christmas concert, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m., The Forest at Duke Retirement Community, 2701 Pickett Road, Durham
Durham Medical Orchestra
Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham, at Duke University
919-660-3306 or dmomusic.org
▪ See website for season.
Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC)
123 Vivian St., Durham
919-680-2787 or dpacnc.com
▪ Joan Baez, 8 p.m., Sept. 29
▪ Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, 7 p.m. Sept. 30
▪ “Music from FINAL FANTASY” by Distant Worlds Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus, 8 p.m. Oct. 13
▪ “Sweetheart of the Rodeo” by founding Byrds members Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman, plus Marty Stuart and The Fabulous Superlatives, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15
▪ “Rumors of Fleetwood Mac” tribute show, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30
▪ Bob Dylan and His Band, 8 p.m. Nov. 3
▪ “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas,” Dec. 18-19
Garner Performing Arts Center
742 W. Garner Road, Garner
919-661-4602 or garnerperformingartscenter.com
▪ USAF Rhythm in Blue Jazz, 7 p.m. Oct. 9
▪ David Burnham, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10
▪ Jazz Dinner featuring the John Brown Quartet, 7 p.m. Dec. 14
General Assembly Chorus
▪ Triangle Harmony eXplosion, Oct. 13, Martin Middle School, 1701 Ridge Road, Raleigh
Halle Cultural Arts Center
237 N. Salem St. Apex
919-249-1120 or TheHalle.org
▪ “Fall Winds” by the Triangle Chamber Music Collective, Sept. 16
▪ JazzLive concert with Jazz Pianist Lenore Raphael and friends. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13
▪ “Mostly Mozart” by the North Carolina Opera Chorus, Nov. 18
Hillyer Community Chorus
Hillyer Memorial Christian Church, 718 Hillsborough St., Raleigh
HillyerCommunityChorus@gmail.com or hillyercommunitychorus.org
▪ See website for schedule.
Holly Springs Cultural Center
300 W. Ballentine St, Holly Springs
919-567-4000 or hollyspringsnc.us/323/Cultural-Center or Facebook
▪ Sarah Potenza of “The Voice,” Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m.
▪ Ozark Jubilee presents Stars of the Grand Ole Opry, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m.
Hopscotch Music Festival
The ninth edition of this alternative-slanted festival is Sept. 4-6 at clubs, Red Hat Amphitheater and City Plaza on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh. Headliners include Miguel, Flaming Lips, Nile Rodgers’ Chic, Real Estate, Mipso, Grizzly Bear, Thundercat, Zack Mexico, MC50, Liz Phair and Speedy Ortiz.
Meredith College
Recitals at Carswell Auditorium, concerts at Jones Auditorium.
919-760-8536 or meredith.edu/music
▪ “Patience” by Gilbert and Sullivan, performed by White Iris Light Opera, Aug. 23-26, Jones Auditorium
▪ Music faculty and alumni concert, 8 p.m Aug. 31, Carswell Auditorium
▪ Sinfonietta Chamber Series concert, 8 p.m. Oct. 2, Carswell Auditorium
▪ Fall choral concert, 8 p.m. Oct. 20, Jones Chapel
▪ Raleigh Symphony Orchestra concert, 8 p.m. Oct. 21, Jones Auditorium
▪ Sinfonietta Chamber Series concert, 8 p.m. Nov. 5, Carswell Auditorium
▪ Octavia concert, 8 p.m. Nov. 30, Carswell Auditorium
▪ Winterfest, Dec. 2, Jones Auditorium
North Carolina Museum of Art
Museum Park Amphitheater, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh.
919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org
▪ Caroline Shaw and Jasper String Quartet, 2 p.m. Oct. 14
▪ Borromeo String Quartet, 2 p.m. Nov. 18
North Carolina Chamber Music Institute
919-781-3863 or nccmi.org
▪ See website for schedule.
North Carolina Master Chorale
919-856-9700 or ncmasterchorale.org
▪ Gospel Mass, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Hayes Barton Baptist Church, 1800 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh
▪ Mozart Mass with the NC Symphony, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Meymandi Concert Hall, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh
NC State Music Department
Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh, unless otherwise noted
919-515-1100 or music.arts.ncsu.edu
$10. Discounts for students, seniors and staff. go.ncsu.edu/concerts
▪ Fall Choral Collage, 7 p.m. Oct. 26
▪ Raleigh Civic Chamber Orchestra, 4 p.m. Nov. 4
▪ NC State Jazz Ensemble II, 7 p.m. Nov. 5
▪ NC State Wind Ensemble, 7 p.m. Nov. 7
▪ NC State Jazz Ensemble I, 7 p.m. Nov. 9
▪ ArtsNow concert, 7 p.m. Nov. 15, Kennedy McIlwee Theatre, 2241 Dunn Ave., Raleigh
▪ Raleigh Civic Symphony, 4 p.m. Nov. 18
▪ Symphonic Band. 7 p.m. Nov. 29
▪ Acappology, 7 p.m. Nov. 30
▪ Grains of Time, 7 p.m. Dec. 1. This concert will mark the 50th anniversary of NC State’s all-male a cappella ensemble, the Grains of Time.
▪ Wolfgang A Cappella, 7 p.m. Dec. 2
▪ NC State Wind Ensemble and NC State Jazz Ensemble I holiday concert. 7 p.m. Dec. 6
▪ Choral holiday concert. 7 p.m. Dec. 7
▪ Ladies in Red, 7 p.m. Dec. 8
NC State LIVE
919-515-1100, live.arts.ncsu.edu
▪ Sidecar Social Club, 6 p.m. Sept. 13, outdoors at Lake Raleigh on NC State’s Centennial Campus, at the corner of Main Campus and Campus Shore Drives, Raleigh
▪ Youssra El Hawary, 8 p.m. Sept. 29, Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh
▪ The Fritz, 6 p.m. Oct. 11, Lake Raleigh
▪ Ranky Tanky, 8 p.m. Oct. 19, Stewart Theatre
▪ Chanticleer, 8 p.m. Nov. 3, Stewart Theatre
▪ SYBARITE5, 8 p.m. Nov. 17, Stewart Theatre
N.C. Symphony
Meymandi Concert Hall, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2. E. South St., Raleigh
Memorial Hall, 208 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill
919-733-2750 or ncsymphony.org
▪ The Music of Queen, 8 p.m. Sept. 15, Raleigh
▪ Joshua Bell, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Raleigh
▪ Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, Sept. 21-22 and 28, Raleigh and Sept. 25, Chapel Hill
▪ “Star Wars: A New Hope” in Concert: film with score performed live, Oct. 5-7, Raleigh
▪ “Rhapsody in Blue” featuring Makoto Ozone, 8 p.m. Oct. 12-13, Raleigh
▪ Halloween Spooktacular – Mystery at the Symphony: young people’s concert with costume contest, 1 p.m and 4 p.m. Oct. 27, Raleigh
▪ “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” in Concert: film with score performed live, Nov. 9-11, Raleigh
▪ “Pathétique” by Tchaikovsky, featuring Florence Price, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Chapel Hill and 8 p.m. Nov. 16-17, Raleigh
▪ Holiday Pops Extravaganza, Nov. 23-24, Raleigh
▪ Mozart Mass featuring the NC Master Chorale, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Raleigh
▪ Holiday Pops, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Chapel Hill
▪ Holiday Cirque Spectacular, Dec. 21-22, Raleigh
▪ A Candlelight Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 23, Raleigh
▪ Vienna with a Twist, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, Raleigh
Northeast Piedmont Chorale
▪ See website for schedule.
Packapalooza
packapalooza.ncsu.edu
The all-day festival Aug. 25 at NC State University features Parmalee as the headliner. The free festival is 2 to 10 p.m. on Hillsborough Street with vendors, performances, arts, crafts, kids activities and more.
Philharmonic Association
919-645-8434 or philharmonic-association.org
▪ Triangle Youth Jazz Ensemble, Triangle Youth Jazz Orchestra and Triangle Youth Jazz Band, 4 p.m. Nov. 4, Cary Arts Center, Cary
▪ Triangle Youth String Orchestra and Sinfonia, 4 p.m. Nov. 17, Cary Arts Center
▪ Triangle Youth Orchestra, 7 p.m. Nov. 20, Meymandi Concert Hall, Raleigh
▪ Triangle Youth Symphony, 8 p.m. Nov. 20, Meymandi Concert Hall
▪ Holiday concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 18, Meymandi Concert Hall
▪ Triangle Youth Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 Dec. 21, Carol Woods Retirement Community, Chapel Hill
PineCone
919-664-8333 or pinecone.org
▪ Ellis Dyson & The Shambles, 5 p.m. Sept. 2, E. Carroll Joyner Park, 701 Harris Road, Wake Forest
▪ Lonely Heartstring Band with Circus No. 9, 3 p.m. Sept. 16, Coastal Credit Union Midtown Park, Market @ North Hills, Raleigh
▪ IBMA World of Bluegrass: PineCone presents several concerts during World of Bluegrass Week, which will be Sept. 25-29 in downtown Raleigh. Details at worldofbluegrass.org
▪ Pavelid Castañeda Florez, 3 p.m. Oct. 14, NC Museum of History, Raleigh
▪ Hot Rize, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Meymandi Concert Hall, Raleigh
PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh
919-861-2300 or thepncarena.com
▪ Nicki Minaj + Future, Oct. 14
▪ Chris Young with Dan + Shay, Morgan Evans & Dee Jay Silver, Dec. 1
▪ Justin Timberlake Man Of The Woods Tour, Jan. 6
Raleigh Children’s Orchestra Concerts
▪ Fall concert Nov. 15. See website for details.
Raleigh Civic Symphony and Chamber Orchestra
Stewart Theatre, N.C. State Talley Student Union, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh
919-515-1100 or raleighcivicsymphony.com
▪ See website for details.
The Raleigh Concert Band
919-614-0643 or thercb.org
▪ Veterans Day observance, Nov. 12, The Fletcher Academy, 400 Cedarview Court, Raleigh
▪ Fall formal concert, 7 p.m. Nov. 17, Broughton High School, 723 St. Mary’s St., Raleigh
▪ Holiday concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 15, Broughton High School
The Raleigh Ringers
▪ Holiday concerts, 3 p.m. Dec. 15-16 and 7 p.m. Dec. 15, Meymandi Concert Hall, Raleigh
Raleigh Symphony Orchestra
919-546-9755 or raleighsymphony.org
▪ Raleigh Symphony Orchestra, “Heroes & Villians of the Stage and Screen,” Sept. 16, Stephenson Amphitheatre, Raleigh Little Theatre, Raleigh
▪ Free Spirits Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Bosendorfer Hall, Ruggero Piano, 4720 Hargrove Road, Suite 120, Raleigh
▪ Raleigh Symphony Orchestra, “Tricks & Treats: A Celebration of Halloween,” Oct. 21, Jones Auditorium, Meredith College, Raleigh
▪ Free Spirits Ensemble, 4 p.m. Dec. 2, Bosendorfer Hall, Ruggero Piano
Really Terrible Orchestra Of the Triangle
919-469-4069 or rtoot.org
▪ “Ten Years of Terrible,” 7:30 p.m., Dec. 4, Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh.
919-996-8800 or redhatamphitheater.com
▪ NEEDTOBREATHE, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22
▪ Leon Bridges, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27
▪ Hopscotch Music Festival, Sept. 7-9
▪ 4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13
▪ IBMA Wide Open Bluegrass, Sept. 28-29
▪ Umphrey’s McGee with Zach Deputy, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12
Renaissance Centre for the Arts
405 S. Brooks St., Wake Forest
919-435-9458 or wakeforestnc.gov/renaissance-centre.aspx
▪ The Magic Pipers, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, $10. Costume party.
▪ Jim Quick & Coastline, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28, $10
Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance
1439 Henderson Tanyard Road, Pittsboro
919-542-8142 or shakorihillsgrassroots.org
▪ The 2018 Fall Festival is Oct. 4-7. Announced acts so far include Lettuce, Donna the Buffalo and Ryan Montbleau.
Sharp Nine Gallery
4608-L Industry Lane, Durham
919-486-5299 or DurhamJazzWorkshop.org
▪ “Songs of Family and Home” by Kate McGarry and Lois Deloatch, 7 p.m. Aug. 25
▪ NC Jazz Repertory Orchestra, 8 p.m. Aug. 28
▪ Jim Ketch Swingtet, 8 p.m. Sept. 7
▪ Jason Foureman & Stephen Anderson Duo, 8 p.m. Sept. 8
▪ “A Tribute to the Modern Jazz Quartet” by Brandon Mitchell, 8 p.m. Sept. 14
▪ Angela Bingham, Scott Sawyer + Ron Brendle, 8 p.m. Sept. 15
▪ Zen Poets CD Release, 8 p.m. Sept. 21
▪ “For the Love of the Big Band” by Lenora Helm Hammonds, 8 p.m. Sept. 22
▪ NC Jazz Repertory Orchestra, 8 p.m. Sept. 25
▪ Domincan Jazz Project, 7 p.m. Sept. 29
▪ NCCU Jazz Faculty, 8 p.m. Oct. 5
▪ Sara Caswell Quartet, 8 p.m. Oct. 6
▪ Will Goble Quartet, 8 p.m. Oct. 19
▪ Steve Haines, 8 p.m. Oct. 20
▪ NC Jazz Repertory Orchestra, 8 p.m. Oct. 23
▪ Iris Ornig, 8 p.m. Oct. 27
▪ Isaiah J. Thompson Trio, 8 p.m. Nov. 10
▪ NC Jazz Repertory Orchestra, 8 p.m. Nov. 27
▪ UNC Faculty with Rahsaan Barber, 8 p.m. Nov. 30
▪ Sothcott/Ringel Quintet, 8 p.m. Dec. 8
▪ NC Jazz Repertory Orchestra, 8 p.m. Dec. 18
Six String Presents
The Cary Theater, 122 E. Chatham St., Cary
sixstringpresents.com or thecarytheater.com
▪ Pierce Pettis & Grace Pettis, 8 p.m. Sept. 8
▪ The Farmer & Adele with Russ Varnell & His Too Country Band, 8 p.m. Sept. 28
▪ Joe Newberry & April Verch, 8 p.m. Dec. 8
Smedes Parlor Concert Series
Saint Mary’s School, Smedes-Emory Parlor, 900 Hillsborough St., Raleigh.
919-424-4045 or sms.edu/our-programs/arts
▪ “Tango Love!” written by Piazzollo and Gardel, performed by the Marinus Ensemble, 8 p.m. Sept. 25
Triangle Brass Bands Concert
919-238-9108 or trianglebrass.org/concerts
▪ “Classic Brass,” 6 p.m. Sept. 23, Apex Nature Park, Apex
▪ “Fire in the Blood,” 8 p.m. Nov. 10, Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, Raleigh
▪ “Holiday Blast,” 7 p.m. Dec. 8, Wake Forest Baptist Church, Wake Forest and 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Meymandi Concert Hall, Raleigh
Triangle Jewish Chorale
919-881-8520 or trianglejewishchorale.org
▪ See website for schedule.
Triangle Traditional Jazz Society
▪ See website for schedule.
Triangle Wind Ensemble
919-451-5177 or trianglewind.org
▪ Fall concert, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Cary High School Auditorium, 638 Walnut St., Cary
▪ Holiday concert, 4 p.m. Dec. 9, Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary.
VOICES
info@voiceschapelhill.org or voiceschapelhill.org
▪ “Hodie! — Voices Holiday Concert,” Dec. 15-16
IBMA World of Bluegrass
The biggest music festival of them of all comes to downtown Raleigh Sept. 25-29. Look for small club shows, a free street festivals, impromptu jams and big-name concerts at Red Hat Amphitheater. For schedules, tickets and performers, see website.
Women’s Voices Chorus
919-307-6860 or womensvoiceschorus.org
▪ See website for schedule.
