Travis Scott’s concert delay at PNC Arena due to ‘unforseen circumstances’

PNC Arena officials said Tuesday that the three-hour-plus delay of rapper Travis Scott’s concert Friday night was a “unique situation” that hadn’t occurred before with other productions.

The arena, concert promoter LiveNation and Scott’s representatives were asked for comment about the delay, which prompted fans to light up social media with complaints.

Doors to the second stop of Scott’s Astroworld Tour opened at 9:20 p.m., instead of the scheduled time of 6:30 p.m., PNC officials confirmed. The show was set to start at 7:30 p.m. but some concert-goers reported on social media that the show started just before midnight and lasted an hour.





“Elements of Travis Scott’s tour production were behind schedule arriving to the venue and loading in due to unforeseen circumstances,” PNC Arena management said in an emailed statement. “The venue was prepared for the event with staff in place. As soon as production checks were complete, guests were permitted into the building to enjoy the show. We apologize for any inconvenience and always want fans to have the best possible experience.”





“Technical production issues” with Scott’s elaborate set — which online videos show includes a carnival ride on stage — are cited for the cancellation of four more tour stops, Billboard reported Monday. The Nov. 12 concert at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Fla., was canceled, along with shows in Hartford, Conn. (Nov. 30), Cleveland, Ohio (Dec. 4), and Milwaukee, Wisc. (Dec. 9), according to the Amalie Arena’s Twitter account. The dates will be rescheduled.

Scott’s representatives and Live Nation did not respond to requests for comment, although Live Nation tweeted updates during the delay.

@PNCArena This @trvisXX concert has been the worst managed event I have been to. You delay the show 3 hours with any updates and screwed over people who paid to get in early as well. I dont plan on ever coming to an event here again. — Great Saiyaman (@DAngeloR28) November 10, 2018 .@PNCArena making #TravisScott concert goers, including teenagers, wait outdoors for 3 hours in rain and cold. Unsafe. @WRAL @newsobserver @theobserver — nastywomannc (@nastywomannc) November 10, 2018 Travis Scott’s team should be ashamed of themselves. My friend is at this concert; she got there at 7:20. The doors were set to open at 6 and they just let them in 30 mins ago. The show hasn’t even started yet! It was set to start at 8...its almost 11pm. — LI. (@_sadgalli) November 10, 2018

By the time the show started, it was was too late for many younger concert-goers, some tweeted on social media.

Lynn Steinberg of Chapel Hill bought a $120 ticket as a present for her 14-year-old daughter. She and her friends had to leave after just 15 minutes.

“A lot of the younger teens were leaving in tears,” Steinberg said. “It was just a disaster.”

Due to unforseen production issues, doors for tonight’s Travis Scott concert at PNC Arena will open at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/3PJTRU8tg0 — Live Nation Carolina (@LiveNationNCSC) November 10, 2018

The tour launched Thursday night in Baltimore and went on to Miami on Sunday.

Some PNC Arena concert attendees tweeted that Scott promised the Raleigh audience free T-shirts and tickets to another show. That remains unconfirmed.

The tour is promoting the the No. 1 album of the same name.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, is partners with Kylie Jenner and the father of their daughter, Stormi.