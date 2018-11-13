Travis Scott’s concert delay at PNC Arena due to ‘unforseen circumstances’

PNC Arena officials said Tuesday that the three-hour-plus delay of rapper Travis Scott’s concert Friday night was a “unique situation” that hadn’t occurred before with other productions.
The arena, concert promoter LiveNation and Scott’s representatives were asked for comment about the delay, which prompted fans to light up social media with complaints.
Doors to the second stop of Scott’s Astroworld Tour opened at 9:20 p.m., instead of the scheduled time of 6:30 p.m., PNC officials confirmed. The show was set to start at 7:30 p.m. but some concert-goers reported on social media that the show started just before midnight and lasted an hour.
“Elements of Travis Scott’s tour production were behind schedule arriving to the venue and loading in due to unforeseen circumstances,” PNC Arena management said in an emailed statement. “The venue was prepared for the event with staff in place. As soon as production checks were complete, guests were permitted into the building to enjoy the show. We apologize for any inconvenience and always want fans to have the best possible experience.”
“Technical production issues” with Scott’s elaborate set — which online videos show includes a carnival ride on stage — are cited for the cancellation of four more tour stops, Billboard reported Monday. The Nov. 12 concert at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Fla., was canceled, along with shows in Hartford, Conn. (Nov. 30), Cleveland, Ohio (Dec. 4), and Milwaukee, Wisc. (Dec. 9), according to the Amalie Arena’s Twitter account. The dates will be rescheduled.
Scott’s representatives and Live Nation did not respond to requests for comment, although Live Nation tweeted updates during the delay.
By the time the show started, it was was too late for many younger concert-goers, some tweeted on social media.
Lynn Steinberg of Chapel Hill bought a $120 ticket as a present for her 14-year-old daughter. She and her friends had to leave after just 15 minutes.
“A lot of the younger teens were leaving in tears,” Steinberg said. “It was just a disaster.”
The tour launched Thursday night in Baltimore and went on to Miami on Sunday.
Some PNC Arena concert attendees tweeted that Scott promised the Raleigh audience free T-shirts and tickets to another show. That remains unconfirmed.
The tour is promoting the the No. 1 album of the same name.
Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, is partners with Kylie Jenner and the father of their daughter, Stormi.
