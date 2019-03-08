What’s going on this week? Elton John, Monster Jam and a Lego festival top our Best Bets.

There’s a lot going on this week. Here’s your cheat sheet of can’t-miss events around town.
Elton John
Looks like now is when you’re gonna come down, when you’re gonna land — and say goodbye to the Yellow Brick Road via The Rocket Man’s farewell tour. I guess that’s why they call it the blues, indeed. 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. March 12, 8 p.m. See website for ticket details. thepncarena.com/events/detail/elton-john
Monster Jam
Fancy mayhem? You’re in luck. Backflipping, two-wheeling, high-flying 12,000-pound four-wheel racing machines take over PNC Arena for two days of can’t-miss fam-friendly fun as part of the Triple Threat Series. 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. March 9, 7 p.m.; March 10, 1 p.m.; Pit Party 10:30a.m.-noon. Tickets from $15, general pit party passes from $15 each. monsterjam.com
BrickUniverse
Lego whatever plans you thought you had for some Lego architectural inspiration as BrickUniverse Lego Convention returns to North Carolina for its fifth year, with Raleigh now serving as one of the world’s largest Lego fan events (get it, fam!). Enjoy a legion of Lego artists from around the country debuting their “brick” work. A “Le’Gogh” of Lego, pro Jonathan Lopes of San Diego, will be debuting full works from his upcoming tome, “New York City: Brick by Brick,” such as a 6-foot tall model of the Chrysler Building, a 16-foot-long model of the Brooklyn Bridge and more.
Raleigh Convention Center, 500 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh. March 9 and 10. Morning session, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Afternoon session, 1-5 p.m. Tickets $15 online, $18 at the door. brickuniverse.com/raleigh
‘Sesame Street Live’ at DPAC
“C is for cookie, that’s good enough for me.” Get ready for a sing-song sesh at “Sesame Street Live” with Cookie Monster, Oscar, Big Bird and all your faves with this interactive show and party on PBS’ most famous street. What could be better the grooving with Grover? Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. March 8-10, times vary. Tickets from $28.50. dpacnc.com/events/detail/sesame-street
CatVideoFest 2019
If cat videos give you life, then you’re gonna wanna park it at Marbles IMAX Sunday morning (and a few other theaters this weekend) for the latest and greatest cat videos. Somebody did the “hard labor” of culling from infinite submissions to present you this epic compilation reel. And get your full cat on with “Meow-mosas” and cat-themed concessions, natch. It all promises to be the cat’s meow… and feel-good fun to boot. The event proceeds benefit local cat rescues and Marbles Kids Museum. 201 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. March 10, 11:30 a.m. IMAX tickets: child $9, college student or military adult $10, adult $ 12, senior $10. imaxraleigh.org/nowshowing/CatVideoFest
The Cat Video Fest also is at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema March 10; and The Cary theater March 28, 29 and 31. See catvideofest.com for details.
Take Up Space: Women’s Weekend at the NCMA
Nevertheless, she persisted. Bring in and take away some #TimesUp inspiration in celebration of International Women’s Day over three days of inclusive, rousing and fun events featuring artist-led tours, workshops, yoga, a pop-up chorus, artist collective Guerrilla Girls and much more to “activate, empower and nurture.” Men and children encouraged to attend. 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. March 8-10, museum hours. Free-$65. ncartmuseum.org
Dorothea Dix Park 5K
Lace up and pound the park pavement for a scenic 3-mile trot through Dix Park to support Dix Park — race proceeds go toward design and construction efforts for creating “a park for everyone.” Both untimed and timed options are available, with the latter appearing in results and eligible for awards (top three males, top three females, and top three age-group finishers in a range of categories from 12 and under to 80 and over). Stay for two kids fun runs post-race (6-and-under 100-meter dash and 6-10 years old 400-meter run). See you at the start line. Start/finish: 701 Dawkins Drive, Raleigh. March 9, 8 a.m. Registration $30. dixpark.org/event/dorothea-dix-park-5k
Warmth for Wake
Channel your inner Paul Bunyan for the common good with a morning of wood-splitting (and delivering) fun to provide warmth to low-income Wake County residents. Flannel not required. A pickup truck or utility trailer is helpful, but also not required. General geographical knowledge is super-helpful (or crackerjack GPS skills, obv). Two work sites: East Raleigh and North Raleigh. March 9, 8 a.m.-noon. Free, volunteer. activategood.org/opportunity/432#tab-details; wakegov.com/humanservices/social/energy/Pages/warmthforwake.aspx
Raleigh Brewing anniversary party
Tell Alexa to clear your sched, it’s time to #tapthecapital for this brew-versary brew fest in celebration of the brewtopia’s sixth anniversary, featuring beer tents, live music (think Your Mom’s New Boyfriend and Cosmic Superheroes), food trucks, Brewers Cellar with rare beers releasing hour, swag giveaways and a bottle release of Raleigh Brewing’s sixth anniversary Imperial IPA. 3709 Neil St., Raleigh. March 9, noon-10 p.m. Free. raleighbrewing.com
