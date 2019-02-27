Entertainment

Elton John saying goodbye and Hootie saying hello highlight 2019 spring concerts

By David Menconi

February 27, 2019 05:04 PM

Singer Elton John performs before announcing final world tour at Gotham Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in New York.
Singer Elton John performs before announcing final world tour at Gotham Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in New York. Evan Agostini Invision/AP
Singer Elton John performs before announcing final world tour at Gotham Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in New York. Evan Agostini Invision/AP

Spring is when the planet begins stirring back to life after the long winter, which goes for perennial plants, baseball spring training — and the concert industry, too.

Not that all this spring’s concert action will be outdoors, however. PNC Arena, which has had a very busy winter, still has some of the season’s most attention-getting high-profile shows. A fair number of them involve acts saying farewell for the last time.

Elton John, the legendary British piano man who has scaled just about every peak there is to scale in the popular-music universe, is on a mammoth tour dubbed “Farewell Yellow Brick Road.” Consisting of 300 dates spread out over three years, it runs to the end of 2020. The Raleigh date is March 12 at PNC Arena, less than two weeks before he’ll turn 72 years old.

Read Next

entertainment

Elton John is bringing his farewell tour to Raleigh, and it’s time to get tickets

Kiss_Reunion_01822.jpg
Gene Simmons, left, performs at The Children Matter: Houston Benefit Concert at CHS Field Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 in in St. Paul, Minn. Original Kiss members Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley reunited for their first public appearance since their group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.
Star Tribune via AP Carlos Gonzalez

Also coming to PNC on a last-time-around victory lap is KISS on their “End of the Road” tour. The theatrically inclined pop-metal group is calling it quits after 45 years, including an April 6 date in Raleigh. Of course, it wouldn’t be KISS without drama. Guitarist Ace Frehley, who is not part of this tour’s lineup, has taken to social media to demand “my old job back.”

Classic Rock Coachella (1)
Paul McCartney, shown here at the 2016 Coachella Festival, will open his 2019 U.S. tour in Raleigh on May 27.
Gary Wiepert AP

While it’s not billed as such, there is every chance that Paul McCartney’s “Freshen Up” tour will be his last major live-concert undertaking. Beatle Paul turns 77 this year, so it’s hard to say how many globe-trotting excursions he still has in him. McCartney is also at PNC, on May 27, one of the tour’s first U.S. dates. Tickets are trading for some high prices on the broker sites.

Read Next

local

Paul McCartney will launch his US tour in Raleigh

Read Next

entertainment

Paul McCartney ticket prices in Raleigh: High, high, high

Pencil in April 13 on your calendar, because that’s when outdoor-music season will kick off in earnest. As of now, that looks to be opening day for two of Raleigh’s biggest outdoor venues.

Hootie__the_Blowfish_Portrait_Session_30832.jpg
In this Nov. 16, 2018 photo, Dean Felber, from left, Darius Rucker, Jim Sonefeld, and Mark Bryan, of Hootie & the Blowfish, pose for a portrait at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. The band is returning with a tour and album 25 years after “Cracked Rear View” launched the South Carolina-based rock band.
AP Photo by Sean Rayford/Invision

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek will bow on that date with Zac Brown Band, the Atlanta country-rock group on one of the final dates of this spring’s “Down The Rabbit Hole Live” tour (to be followed by this summer’s “The Owl Tour”). Walnut Creek’s other notable early-season show is Hootie & the Blowfish’s big reunion, the “Group Therapy” tour, on May 31. Hootie also has a new album on the way, their first since 2005.

Read Next

entertainment

‘Country Megaticket’ shows highlight some of country music’s biggest stars

Downtown Raleigh’s Red Hat Amphitheater also opens 2019 on April 13, with Death Cab For Cutie. The tour finds Ben Gibbard and company still pushing their latest album “Thank You For Today,” released last August. Other key early-season shows at Red Hat include Rainbow Kitten Surprise on April 27, deejay/producer GRiZ on May 4 and Greta Van Fleet on May 16.

April will be a busy month on the music-festival front, too, starting with Fayetteville rapper J. Cole’s inaugural Dreamville Festival. Originally scheduled for last Sept. 15 at Raleigh’s Dix Park, the show had to be postponed due to Hurricane Florence.

All_Star_Game_Basketball_23425.jpg
Rapper J. Cole performs at halftime during NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C.
Gerry Broome AP Photo

Dreamville’s new date is April 6, and it has been repurposed as a hurricane-relief benefit show. The new lineup has yet to be announced, but the original lineup included SZA, Big Sean, Young Thug, Nelly and Rapsody in addition to Cole himself.

Read Next

entertainment

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival is back on, and it will benefit hurricane victims

Also coming in April is Moogfest in Durham, in a new earlier time slot. Moogfest happened in May the previous three years, but this year falls on April 25-28. At press time, lineup and schedule details have not been announced.

It’s looking like Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre will start a bit later than Red Hat or Walnut Creek. The earliest show on the schedule at press time is Australian singer-songwriter-one-person-band Tash Sultana on May 4. An “Outlaws & Renegades” show with Travis Tritt and Wilmington native Charlie Daniels is also on tap for May 30.

Durham Performing Arts Center has some notable acts coming this spring, too: British singer-songwriter James Bay on March 5, hotshot guitarist Joe Bonamassa on March 18, the legendary Jackson Browne on March 22 and Texas guitarist Gary Clark Jr. on April 2.

David Menconi

David Menconi has covered music and the arts for The News & Observer since 1991. He can be reached at 919-829-4759 or dmenconi@newsobserver.com.

  Comments  