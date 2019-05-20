Who are the new faces you’re seeing on CBS 17?

Bridget Chapman, left, and Jamiese Price, both started at WNCN CBS 17 in May 2019. WNCN CBS 17

CBS 17 has added two new reporters to its lineup this month.

Bridget Chapman, previously an investigative reporter for WREG in Memphis, Tennessee, started at WNCN two weeks ago. Chapman has also worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at KIMA in Yakima, Washington, and as a news writer at KNSD in San Diego.

Chapman grew up in Park City, Utah, and is a graduate of San Diego State University. She describes herself on the CBS 17 website as “a foodie, animal advocate and coffee lover who enjoys the outdoors.”

Jameise Price comes to WNCN from WBRC in Birmingham, Alabama, where she was a reporter. Price, a Birmingham native, has also worked as a reporter and multimedia journalist at Time Warner Cable News in Rochester, New York, and at WDHN in Dothan, Alabama, and at WZDK in Huntsville, Alabama. In Dothan, Price led the coverage of an ongoing investigation into potential voter fraud and uncovered illegal citations issued by local police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Price attended Tuskeegee University for her undergraduate degree, and has a master’s in broadcast journalism from Syracuse. She joins the CBS 17 morning team this week.

In a news release sent to The News & Observer, WNCN news director Ed Trauschke said, “Here at CBS 17, we continue to look for experienced journalists who can deliver exclusive accountability stories that our viewers are counting on.”

CBS 17 is owned by Nexstar Media Group, which owns 174 full power television stations in 100 markets.