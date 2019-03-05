CBS17 loses award-winning reporter/anchor to Indianapolis

CBS17 reporter and anchor Beairshelle Edmé signed off at the end of her last broadcast for the Raleigh station over the weekend.

Edmé, who came to WNCN three years ago, worked as the weekend morning anchor and as a reporter during the week. Along with Justin Quesinberry and Kristin Ketchell, Edmé was on a team that took first place in the TV News Anchor Team of the Year category for the 2018 Associated Press/RTDNA Awards. Quesinberry and Ketchell have also since left the Nexstar-owned station.

Edmé’s new gig will be in Indianapolis, where she’ll co-anchor the 4 p.m. newscast for FOX59 and solo anchor the 11 p.m. newscast. FOX59 is a Tribune Media company.

“Working and serving the Triangle and central North Carolina has been my privilege,” Edmé told The News & Observer via email. “Together as a community, we’ve weathered hurricanes, healed from tragedy, celebrated championships, and watched the Tar Heel state evolve. I’m happy to have been a part of it all and to take a piece of North Carolina with me to my next chapter in Indianapolis.”

A Philadelphia native, Edmé has previously worked in Dayton, Ohio, and in the Siouxland tri-state region of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. She is a graduate of Loyola University of Maryland and a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.