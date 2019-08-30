See ‘A Star is Born’ under the stars

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in “A Star is Born.” Warner Bros. Pictures

Aug. 30, at Regency Park in Cary, Koka Booth Amphitheatre’s summer series “Movies by Moonlight” is presenting Bradley Cooper’s 2018 romantic musical “A Star is Born,” starring Cooper and Lady Gaga. The film was nominated for a slew of awards, including eight Oscar nominations. Lady Gaga and her three fellow songwriters won the award for Best Original Song for “Shallow.”

The film begins at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $5 (free for kids 12 and under). Note: The film is rated R and contains mature themes. Details: 919-462-2052 or boothamphitheatre.com.

Other Highlights

▪ Aug. 30 through September 5, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is hosting “Abbas Kiarostami: A Retrospective,” featuring nine of the iconic Iranian filmmaker’s features, many in new restorations. Films include “The Traveler” (1974), “Where is the Friend’s House?” (1987), “Homework” (1989), “Close-Up” (1990), “And Life Goes On” (1992), “Through the Olive Trees” (1994), “Taste of Cherry” (1997), “The Wind Will Carry Us” (1999), “24 Frames” (2017). $8 for matinees, $10 for evening screenings.

Sept. 4, the MovieDiva Film Series is presenting the American comedy classic: Billy Wilder’s “Some Like it Hot” (1959), starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon. 7 p.m. $7. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.

▪ Aug. 30, The Cary theater is screening Timothy Greenfield-Sanders’ 2019 documentary “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” at 7 p.m., followed by Benedikt Erlingsson’s 2018 comedy drama “Woman at War.” Sept. 5, Joe Talbot’s 2019 drama “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” shows at 2 p.m., followed by John Chester’s 2018 documentary “The Biggest Little Farm” at 7 p.m.

Check website for ticket prices. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.

▪ Aug. 30, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences is showing Steven Spielberg’s 1981 action adventure classic “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” starring Harrison Ford as globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones, for Finally Friday. Doors open at 5:30, and the event begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $5. Details: 919-733-7450 or naturalsciences.org.