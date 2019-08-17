Fall 2019 Arts Guide: Your ultimate calendar to theater, musicals and what’s on stage

“Aladdin” stars Clinton Greenspan (Aladdin) and Lissa deGuzman (Jasmine). It will be at DPAC Oct. 2-26, 2019.

Agape Theatre Project

Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham

919-683-1709 or agapetheatreproject.com

The Agape Theatre Project is a faith and community based organization created to produce and promote original plays from predominantly African- American playwrights.

▪ “Sweet Mama Stringbean,” Sept. 13-14, 19-20, one-woman musical celebration of blues woman, Ethel Waters.

Applause! Cary Youth Theatre

Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary.

919-462-2055 or townofcary.org

▪ “The Fall of the House of Usher,” Nov. 1-3

▪ “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Dec. 7

The ArtsCenter

300-G E. Main St., Carrboro

919-929-2787 or artscenterlive.org

▪ “Carolyn Adams,” Nov. 1-3, 8-10

Bartlett Theater

919-808-2203 or BartlettTheater.org

▪ See website for schedule.

Bulldog Ensemble Theater

Durham Fruit Co., 305 S. Dillard St., Durham

bulldogdurham.org

▪ “The Roommate” by Jen Silverman. Sept. 26-28, Oct. 3-6 and 10-13.

Natalie Reder will appear as Guinevere in the Burning Coal Theatre Company production of “Camelot” by Lerner & Loewe Dec. 5-22. Right Image Photography, Inc.

Burning Coal Theatre Co.

Murphey School Auditorium, 224 Polk St., Raleigh

919-834-4001 or burningcoal.org

▪ “I50 Years On: An Oakwood Cemetery Play,” Oct. 4-6.

▪ “The Container,” a play set inside a shipping container, Oct. 10-27. Performed at a site to be determined.

▪ “Camelot,” Dec. 5-22

Craig Ferguson will bring his Hobo Fabulous Tour to the Carolina Theatre in Durham Oct. 7.​ Richard Shotwell Invision/AP

The Carolina Theatre of Durham

309 W. Morgan St., Durham

919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org

▪ Nate Bargatze, comedy, Sept. 20

▪ Capitol Steps: “The Lyin’ Kings,” Sept. 21

▪ Eric Andre: Legalize Everything Tour, comedy, Oct. 2

▪ “Criminal” Podcast Live Show, Oct. 5

▪ Craig Ferguson: Hobo Fabulous Tour, comedy, Oct. 7

▪ “Amazing Max,” Oct. 12 (Family Saturday series in Cinema One)

▪ Bianca Del Rio: It’s Jester Joke Tour, comedy, Oct. 16

▪ Pavelid Castañeda, Folkloric songs from South America, Nov. 2 (Family Saturday series)

▪ Nurse Blake: The Call Light Tour, comedy, Nov. 12

▪ Al Strong, Jazz Bars “Protecting the Melody with Groove,” Dec. 14 (Family Saturday series)

Cary Players is reprising one of its most popular holiday shows this December with “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” Ian Robson

Cary Players Community Theatre Co.

Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary

919-481-5190 or caryplayers.org

▪ “Twelve Angry Jurors,” Sept. 27-29 and Oct. 4-6

▪ “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Dec. 6-9

Cary Playwrights’ Forum

caryplaywrightsforum.org

▪ Bar Plays 5.0, Nov. 12-14, Fortnight Brewing, 1006 SW Maynard Road, Cary; Nov. 21, Yonder Southern Cocktails & Brew, 114 W. King St., Hillsborough

Carolina Youth Theatre (formerly Clayton Youth Theater)

The Clayton Center, 111 E. 2nd St., Clayton

919-553-1737 or carolinayouththeatre.com

▪ See website for show schedule.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” is presented Nov. 29-Dec. 24 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Contributed

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

2 E. South St., Raleigh

919-996-8711 or dukeenergycenterraleigh.com

▪ An R-Rated Magic Show, Aug. 24, Fletcher Opera Theater

▪ “The Scottsboro Boys,” Sept. 4-15, Kennedy Theatre (Theatre Raleigh)

▪ “An Evening with C.S. Lewis,” Oct. 5-6, Fletcher

▪ “Around the World in 80 Days,” Oct. 11-27, Kennedy Theatre (Theatre Raleigh)

▪ “West Side Story,” Oct. 15-20, Memorial Auditorium (North Carolina Theatre)

▪ SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque, Oct. 18, Fletcher

▪ Teo Gonzalez, Oct. 27, Meymandi Concert Hall (comedy)

▪ “We Will Rock You” Queen musical, Nov. 7, Memorial Auditorium

▪ “Having Our Say,” Nov. 8-17, Fletcher (North Carolina Theatre)

▪ “Wagner-Siegfried Act III” in concert, Nov. 10, Meymandi (NC Opera)

▪ “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical,” Nov. 29-Dec. 24, Fletcher

▪ “A Snow White Christmas,” Nov. 30-Dec. 8, Memorial Auditorium

▪ David Sedaris, Dec. 1, Memorial Auditorium

▪ “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 11-15, Memorial Auditorium (Theatre in the Park)

▪ See North Carolina Opera, North Carolina Theatre and Theatre Raleigh listings for more.

David Sedaris of Raleigh is the author of “Calypso.” He will come to Raleigh’s Memorial Auditorium Dec. 1. Ingrid Christie

Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC)

123 Vivian St., Durham

919-680-2787 or DPACnc.com

▪ Tom Segura, Sept. 14 (comedy)

‘Harry Connick Jr. — A Celebration of Cole Porter’ will be presented on Broadway. But first, it will have its pre-Broadway world premiere Sept. 21-22 at the Durham Performing Arts Center. DPAC

▪ “Peppa Pig Live,” Sept. 15

▪ Jay Leno, Sept. 20 (comedy)

▪ Harry Connick Jr. — “A Celebration of Cole Porter,” world premiere of pre-Broadway show, sept. 21-22

▪ “Aladdin,” Oct. 2-26

▪ RuPaul’s Drag Race “Werq the World,” Oct. 31

▪ “A Bronx Tale,” Nov. 5-10

▪ Disney Jr. Holiday Party, Nov. 14

▪ Lewis Black, Nov. 15, (comedy)

▪ The Gutfeld Monologues Live with Greg Gutfeld, Nov. 17

▪ “A Magical Cirque Christmas,” Dec. 1

▪ Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” Dec. 3-8

▪ “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 14-15 (Carolina Ballet)

▪ “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 18-22 (Theatre in the Park)

Young Calogero and Sonny in ‘A Bronx Tale.’ Joan Marcus

The Durham Savoyards

919-560-3030 or durhamsavoyards.org

▪ “Patience, or Bunthorne’s Bride,” March 26-29, Carolina Theatre, Durham

Encore Youth Productions

The Point Church, 304 Raleigh St., Holly Springs

609-472-1260 or encoreyp.com

▪ ”Frozen Jr.,” Nov. 14-16

Eno River Players

Enoriverplayers@gmail.com or enoriverplayers.org

▪ See website for schedule.

Forest Moon Theater

Renaissance Centre, 405 S. Brooks St., Wake Forest

919-435-9458 or forestmoontheater.org

▪ “Steel Magnolias,” Sept. Sept. 20-23 and 27-29

Garner Performing Arts Center

742 W. Garner Road, Garner

919-661-4602 or garnerperformingartscenter.com

▪ “The Little Mermaid,” Oct. 18-19, Oct. 25-6

Honest Pint Theatre Co.

honestpinttheatre.org

▪ “The Metromaniacs,” Sept. 13-29, North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre, 7713-51 Lead Mine Road in the Greystone Village Shopping Center

The Justice Theater Project

919-264-7089 or thejusticetheaterproject.org

▪ “Inherit the Wind,” Sept. 13-29, Umstead Park United Church of Christ, 8208 Brownleigh Road, Raleigh.

▪ “The Taming,” Oct. 25-Nov. 3, William Peace University, 15 E. Peace St., Raleigh

▪ “Black Nativity” By Langston Hughes, Dec. 15-17, Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh, at NC State University

▪ “The Music of Black Nativity,” Dec. 12 and 14, North Carolina Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. Tickets $20 for NCMA members, $22 non-members. 919-839-6262 or ncartmuseum.org

Little Green Pig

littlegreenpig.com

▪ “Heads Will Roll,” Sept. 5-21

McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center

201 Breckenridge St., Henderson

252-598-0662 or mcgregorhall.org

▪ “Shrek the Musical,” Oct. 25-27, Nov. 1-3

▪ “Christmas Wonderland,” Dec. 16

Meredith College

Studio Theatre, Jones Hall, 3800 Hillsborough St., Raleigh

919-760-2840 or meredith.edu/cultural-arts

▪ “No Exit” by Jean-Paul Sartre, Sept. 25-29

▪ “Company, A Musical Comedy” by Stephen Sondheim & George Furth, Nov. 13-17

Neuse Little Theatre

104 S. Front St., Smithfield

919-934-1873 or neuselittletheatre.org

▪ “Mamma Mia!” Sept. 20-22, 27-28

▪ “Father Knows Best,” Nov. 15-13, 22-23

North Carolina Central University Theatre

Farrison-Newton Communications Building, 501 E. Lawson St. Durham

nccu.edu

▪ See website for schedule.

North Carolina Opera

A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh

919-792-3853 or ncopera.org

▪ Wagner “Siegfried” Act III in concert, Nov. 10 (Three scenes sung in German with projected English translations)

NC State LIVE

Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh

919-515-1100 or live.arts.ncsu.edu

▪ Theatreworks USA: “Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends” (Kidstuff Series), Oct. 27

NC State University Theatre

919-515-1100 or ncsu.edu/theatre

▪ “Our Town,” Sept. 26-29 and Oct. 2-6, Titmus Theatre, 2241 Dunn Ave., Raleigh.

▪ “Fefu and her Friends,” Oct. 23-27, Kennedy-McIlwee Studio Theatre, 2241 Dunn Ave., Raleigh.

▪ “The Colored Museum,” Nov. 14-17 and 20-24, Titmus Theatre

North Carolina Theatre

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh

919-831-6941 or nctheatre.com

▪ “West Side Story,” Oct. 15-20, Memorial Auditorium

▪ “Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years,” Nov. 8-17, Fletcher Opera Theater

▪ “A Snow White Christmas,” Nov. 30-Dec. 8, presented in association with Lythgoe Family Panto

North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre

7713-51 Lead Mine Road, Raleigh

919-866-0228 or nract.org

▪ “Be More Chill,” Oct. 25-Nov. 10

▪ “Fruitcakes,” Dec. 6-22

OdysseyStage

odysseystage.org

▪ “Sitting Pretty,” a live radio show, Oct. 12, 2 p.m. Seymour Senior Center, 2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill

▪ “Illuminated Dresses,” Oct. 24-Nov. 3, Burning Coal Theatre, 224 Polk St., Raleigh

▪ “Past Imperfect: Voices from North Carolina History,” Nov. 9 at Seymour Senior Center; Nov. 14, Hayti Heritage Center Durham

PlayMakers Repertory Company

Joan H. Gillings Center for Dramatic Art, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill.

919-962-7529 or playmakersrep.org

▪ “No Fear & Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone,” by Howard L. Craft and starring Yolanda Rabun, Aug. 21–25

▪ “Native Son,” by Nambi E. Kelley, adapted from the novel by Richard Wright. Sept. 11–29

▪ “Dairyland,” world premiere comedy by Heidi Armbruster, directed by Vivienne Benesch, Oct. 16–Nov. 3

▪ “Ragtime,” Nov. 20–Dec. 15

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh

919-861-2300 or thepncarena.com

▪ Disney on Ice presents “Road Trip Adventures,” Dec. 11-15

Raleigh Little Theatre

301 Pogue St., Raleigh

919-821-3111 or raleighlittletheatre.org

▪ “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder,” Aug. 16-Sept. 1, Cantey V. Sutton Theatre

▪ “Blood at the Root,” Sept. 27-Oct. 13, Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre

▪ “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Oct. 25-Nov. 3; sensory-friendly performance Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. Cantey V. Sutton Theatre

▪ “Cinderella,” Dec. 6-22, Cantey V. Sutton Theatre

Solace Theatre

Garner Performing Arts Center, 742 W. Garner Road, Garner

919-616-5676 or SolaceTheatre.Org

▪ “Memoriam: An Adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” Nov. 8-9

Sonorous Road Theatre

3801 Hillsborough St., Suite 113, Raleigh

919-803-3798 or sonorousroad.com, sonorousroadrep.org

▪ Open Doors Short Play Festival (10 plays), Sept. 27-Oct. 6

▪ See website for productions with the Sonorous Road Repertory Co.

Stageworks Theatre

Shows at the Holly Springs Cultural Center and the Fuquay-Varina Arts Center.

StageworksTheatreNC@gmail.com

hollyspringsnc.us/1407/Stageworks-Theatre (Holly Springs) or 919-567-3909 (Fuquay-Varina)

▪ “On Golden Pond, Sept. 12-14

▪ “The Boys Next Door,” Nov. 7-9

▪ Stageworks Theatre will continue a second week of performances at the Fuquay Arts Center. Contact the center for times and tickets.

Theatre in the Park

Pullen Park Theatre, 107 Pullen Road, Raleigh

919-831-6058 or theatreinthepark.com

▪ “Dracula”, October 4-5, 10-12, 18-19

▪ “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 11-15 at the Duke Energy Center in Raleigh, Dec. 18-22 at Durham Performing Arts Center

▪ “The Santaland Diaries,” Dec. 13-22 (mature audiences only)

Theatre Raleigh

Kennedy Theatre, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh.

919-832-9997 or theatreraleigh.com

▪ “The Scottsboro Boys,” Sept. 4-15

▪ “Around the World in 80 Days,” Oct. 11-27

Together on Center Stage (TOCS)

The Point Church, 304 Raleigh St., Holly Springs

609-472-1260 or togetheroncenterstage.org

Inclusive theater initiative for people of all abilities.

▪ “Gibberish and the Peanut Butter & Jelly Fish!” Oct. 10-11

Wake Forest Renaissance Centre

405 S. Brooks St., Wake Forest, NC

919-435-9458 (box office), 919-435-9428 (event info) or wakeforestrencen.org

▪ “Steel Magnolias,” Sept. 20-22, 27-29

▪ “Angelina Ballerina: The Musical,” Oct. 4

▪ “Rip Roaring Revenge,” Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre, Oct. 12

Women’s Theatre Festival

info@womenstheatrefestival.com or womenstheatrefestival.com

See website for dates for the following productions.

▪ “Waters Rise”

▪ “Lines in the Dust”

▪ “Feathers and Teeth”

▪ “Freakshow”