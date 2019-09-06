Here’s how to see ‘Downtown Abbey’ before it hits the rest of the country

This image released by Focus features shows Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Talbot, center left, and Matthew Goode as Henry Talbot in a scene from “Downton Abbey,” in theaters on Sept. 20. Jaap Buitendijk

‘Downton Abbey’ is getting the big-screen treatment, and after a summer of superheroes and sequels, it’s one of the most highly anticipated films of the fall season.

Before it opens nationwide in theaters Sept. 20, there are advance screenings Sept. 12 in several Triangle theaters, including the Carolina Theatre, Silverspot Cinema, the Rialto Theatre, the Chelsea Theater and elsewhere.

For more on the film, go to focusfeatures.com/downton-abbey.

Other highlights

▪ On Sept. 6, The Cary Theater is presenting Joe Talbot’s 2019 drama “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” starring Jimmie Fails, Jonathan Majors and Danny Glover at 7 p.m. Following that will be Avi Belkin’s 2019 documentary “Mike Wallace is Here,” which takes an overview of the “60 Minutes” journalist’s career, at 9:30 p.m. There will be encores of “Mike Wallace” on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m., on Sept. 8 at 2 p.m., and on Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and “The Last Black Man” on Sept. 7 at 9 p.m., and Sept. 12 at 9 p.m.

Check the Cary’s website for ticket prices. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.

▪ Sept. 6, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is screening a vintage double feature of Sidney Lumet’s “12 Angry Men” (1957), followed by Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Paradine Case” (1947) as part of the RetroClassics series. The double bill begins at 7 p.m. and admission is $9. Sept. 8, the Carolina is hosting Fan Appreciation Day with screenings of Robert Aldrich’s 1979 western comedy “The Frisco Kid” at 2:30 p.m., followed by Michael Crichton’s 1978 thriller “Coma” at 5:30 p.m. The showings are free as are popcorn and soda.

Sept. 11, there will be a 40th anniversary screening of Allan Arkush’s cult classic “Rock ‘n’ Roll High School,” starring the iconic punk rock band The Ramones, at 7 p.m. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.

▪ Sept. 6, Duke University’s Screen/Society is presenting Gabriel Abrantes and Daniel Schmidt’s 2018 fantasy drama “Diamantino” at the Rubenstein Arts Center at 7 p.m. On Sept. 12 at the same venue, Roberto Gavaldón’s 1947 mystery “The Kneeling Goddess.” Both night’s events begins at 7 p.m., and are free. Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety.