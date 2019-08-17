These 6 dance moments this fall highlight the range and diversity on today’s stage

More from the series Fall 2019 Arts Guide The Triangle guide to music, art, theater, dance, festivals and books in Fall 2019. Expand All

The state of dance here in the Triangle is thriving. Great outside companies come and go all the time. Not to mention seeing local favorites, including Raleigh’s own Carolina Ballet company.

The season promises more, with an eye on diverse and exciting new acts.

Here are some highlights.

Misty Copeland in Conversation

The details: Sept. 6, 8 p.m. $27. Memorial Hall, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill, UNC. carolinaperformingarts.org

The first African American principal dancer of the American Ballet Theatre sits down with UNC School of the Arts’ dean of dance, Susan Jaffe, to kick off Carolina Performing Arts’ 15th anniversary season. They’ll talk about Copeland’s life as an artist, her voice and challenges she’s faced. Alas, Copeland is not set to dance. But look later in the CPA season for cutting-edge performances exploring the boundaries of movement, including a fantastical Irish take on “Swan Lake.”

Gaspard & Dancers’ Gala Fete

The details: Sept. 27-28, 7:30 p.m. Reynolds Industries Theater, Bryan University Center, 125 Science Drive, Durham, Duke University. $27 general admission; $15 students. tickets.duke.edu or 919-684-4444. After-party Sept. 28, 9:30 p.m., at Durham Fruit and Produce Co., 305 S. Dillard St., Durham. gasparddancers.org

Former Pilobolus dancer Gaspard Louis’s company from Durham celebrates its 10th anniversary. To celebrate, there will be two evenings of dance with the premiere of “Exit/NoEntry,” focusing on asylum seekers to the U.S. The after-party follows the Sept. 28 performance with music, dancing, food and drinks. Raise a toast to a company with local ties that’s been invited to perform everywhere from Sri Lanka to South Korea.

Martha Graham Dance Co. will take over the CURRENT Artspace + Studio in Chapel Hill. Attendees will watch performances and then will learn the moves. Ramsay de Give The New York Times

‘Martha Graham Dance Company: CURRENT Takeover’

The details: Sept. 27-29, $14. CURRENT Artspace + Studio, 123 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. carolinaperformingarts.org

Billed as a “dance installation,” Martha Graham Dance Co. dancers will engage with attendees in teaching them poses from the legendary choreographer. The dancers will perform “Lamentations” in the space every 15, accompanied by wall projections. Attendees will then go into an adjacent space to learn the moves, followed by an opportunity to document them in a photo booth.

Carolina Ballet presents a world premiere of “Frankenstein,” from Artistic Director Zalman Raffael. Rachel Neville Photography

Carolina Ballet’s ‘Frankenstein’

The details: Oct. 10-27, Fletcher Opera Theater, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. 919-719-0900 or carolinaballet.com

New artistic director Zalman Raffael offers his Halloween version of “Frankenstein” — a world premiere — with original music by J. Mark Scearce. Raffael recently took over from long-time director Robert Weiss, who retired.

Contra-Tiempo is a Los Angeles-based dance company that incorporates salsa, Afro-Cuban, hip-hop and contemporary dance with theater and original music. Steve Wylie

Contra-Tiempo’s ‘joyUSjustUS’

The details: Oct. 25, 8 p.m. Stewart Theatre, Talley Student Union, NC State University, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh. live.arts.ncsu.edu

Call it “radical joy.” This urban Latin dance company with salsa, hip-hop and Afro-Cuban roots aims for exuberance. Dance is accompanied by live music by Las Cafeteras, an indie-Latinx band out of East L.A. Contra-Tiempo, based in Los Angeles, will host a week of events across Raleigh to fulfill their mission of creating new communities.

‘Alonzo King LINES Ballet’ comes to Duke University as part of Duke Performances’ year-long look at the state of ballet. Duke Performances

‘Alonzo King LINES Ballet’

The details: Nov. 15-16, 8 p.m. $25. $10 for students. Reynolds Industries Theater, Bryan University Center, Duke University, 125 Science Drive, Durham. dukeperformances.duke.edu

Duke Performances takes a year-long look at the state of ballet, called “Ballet Futures,” with visits from five different companies. During each visit, the companies will give a culminating performance, illustrating the different shades of the dance form. First up is San Francisco-based Alonzo King’s LINES ballet company, exploring ballet’s lines, including its boundaries. Think ballet is all tutus and white tights? Think again.