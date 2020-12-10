NC’s new curfew prompts changes to Dix Park light display, First Night Raleigh

From left, Iris Lloyd, Thomas Duke, Jesse Bartholomew and Mardray Glenn install Christmas lights on a 1.3 mile route at Dorothea Dix Park. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The drive-thru holiday light show sponsored by WRAL in partnership with the City of Raleigh will operate nightly from Wednesday, Dec. 16, through Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. tlong@newsobserver.com

New Year’s Eve in the age of COVID-19 was always going to look a little different.

But an already modified First Night Raleigh is changing once again to comply with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s 10 p.m. curfew that aims to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

First Night Raleigh was moved from its traditional downtown Raleigh spot to Dix Park as a part of the new drive-thru Nights of Lights at Dix Park.

That event also is being forced to adjust hours to accommodate the new curfew, ending now at 10 p.m. instead of 10:30 p.m. More ticket windows are being added, and the event will now begin on Tuesday, Dec. 15, instead of Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Cooper’s executive order begins Friday at 5 p.m. and calls for people to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless they fall under one of the exceptions, such as going to work, buying groceries or gas or obtaining medical care.

The Night of Lights, scheduled through Dec. 31, has a 1.3-mile line of holiday lights and art installations. There are commissioned art installations — a collaboration between neon artist Nate Sheaffer, site-based artist Mary Carter Taub and metal fabricator Jon McLeandon — through Artsplosure.

First Night, on Dec. 30 and 31, will add the iconic acorn nestled in the park’s treetops. The acorn, which is typically lowered at midnight in downtown Raleigh, will still be present, but people will have to visit a little earlier. The show ends at 9:30 p.m.

Many tickets for the Night of Lights already have sold out, but the remaining spots can be found at firstnightraleigh.com/tickets.

Tickets are available for a 30-minute time slot to drive through the lights. Previously purchased tickets for a 9:30 p.m. time slot or later will be refunded, said Joseph Voska, program and operation supervisor for Dix Park.

First Night Raleigh and the Night of Lights events are a joint partnership between WRAL, the city of Raleigh and Artsplosure.

Information about other Holiday lights displays can be found online at newsobserver.com.