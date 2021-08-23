DPAC, Carolina Theatre join list of venues requiring COVID vaccine or negative test

Two major entertainment venues in Durham announced Monday they will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before attending any events this fall.

Both the Durham Peforming Arts Center and the Carolina Theatre said their policies will go into effect no later than Oct. 4. But some artists already plan to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test at performances before then.

“We’re confident this is the best path forward for our guests, our visiting shows and their casts, crews and performers, plus all of the valued staff and volunteers at DPAC that help in hosting the superstar shows we present,” said Bob Klaus, DPAC’s General Manager, in a news release.

Both venues already require masks as part of Durham County and the City of Durham’s recent mask mandate.

DPAC said it is requiring all returning and new employees to be vaccinated.

The Carolina Theatre and DPAC said they have upgraded their filtration and air purification systems. They also have contactless ticketing and have installed hand sanitizer stations throughout their buildings.

The Carolina Theatre and DPAC said they would accept an original vaccination card, printed copy of the card or printed proof of a negative result. DPAc said it would also accept a digital copy of the vaccination of the card.

Before DPAC’s policy goes into effect, the following September shows will implement these requirements: The Ultimate Queen Celebration (Sept. 18), Bianca Del Rio (Sept. 20), and Indigo Girls (Sept. 25).

All events are subject to change as acts adjust plans amid the rising surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Other smaller Triangle venues, including the Cat’s Cradle and Motorco Music Hall, are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test.

All LiveNation-produced shows at Coastal Creek Credit Union at Walnut Creek and The Ritz are requiring the vaccination.

Upcoming shows at DPAC include: “Tootsie,” the Broadway production (Oct. 19-24); “Escape to Margaritaville” Broadway production (Nov. 9-14); A Conversation with Stacey Abrams (Nov. 18); and “A Christmas Carol” (Dec. 15-19).

Carolina Theatre is scheduled to present The Marshall Tucker Band (Oct. 14); The Mavericks (Oct. 21); Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin (Nov. 11); and Chris Thile (Nov. 21).