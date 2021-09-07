Your guide to the Hopscotch Music Festival, from music to COVID protocols and more

Animal Collective is set to play the 2021 Hopscotch Music Festival in Raleigh, NC.

The Hopscotch Music Festival is back in-person after the pandemic sent the annual music festival online.

Just like before, there will be a slew of local, regional and national acts coming to downtown Raleigh Sept. 9 to 11, along with an array of “day parties,” or concerts held at other venues to coincide with Hopscotch.

Organizers have kept COVID-19 in mind, with official concerts and events held entirely outdoors at only two stages — at Moore Square and at City Plaza stage on Fayetteville Street. There will be limited capacity at each stage site.

The festival also will require proof of vaccination to attend, or a negative COVID-19 test, joining other major entertainment events and venues in the Triangle to mandate the vaccine.

Hopscotch Music Festival stage locations

Hopscotch has a new layout this year with all outdoor shows on two stages: at Moore Square and City Plaza on Fayetteville Street. There will be 75% capacity at each stage.

Who is on the Hopscotch Festival lineup?

The lineup features 28 national, regional and local acts across musical genres, from classic rock ‘n’ roll to country and folk bands.

Headline acts include Caroline Polachek, Flying Lotus, Animal Collective, Shannon & The Clams, Dr. Dog and Archers of Loaf. Dr. Dog has said this will be its final tour.

Local and regional acts, such as Sarah Shook and The Disarmers and Libby Rodenbough of Mipso, also will take the stage. Archers of Loaf got its start in Chapel Hill in 1991.

The rest of the lineup includes: Body Meat, Colin Stetson, Dougie Poole, Garcia Peoples, Hannah Jadagu, Helado Negro, Hippo Campus, Hubert Lenoir, Kate Rhudy, Lesthegenius, Lido Pimienta, Magic Tuber String Band, Makaya McCraven, Patois Counselors, Sluice, Sonny Miles, The Dead Tongues, Wednesday.

Note that the lineup and schedule is subject to change.

What is the Hopscotch schedule?

The full schedule can be found at hopscotchmusicfest.com/schedule2021/.

Thursday: Patois Counselors kicks off the Moore Square lineup at 3:45 p.m. Libby Rodenbough starts the City Plaza lineup at 4:30 p.m. The last Moore Square act is Shannon & The Clams at 8:45 p.m. Caroline Polachek wraps up the City Plaza lineup, starting at 9:30 p.m.

Friday: Sluice kicks off the Moore Square lineup at 3:45 p.m. Sonny Miles starts the City Plaza lineup at 4:30 p.m. The last Moore Square act is Dr. Dog at 8:45 p.m. Flying Lotus wraps up the City Plaza lineup, starting at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday: Magic Tuber String Band kicks off the Moore Square lineup at 1 p.m. Lesthegenius starts the City Plaza lineup at 4:30 p.m. The last Moore Square act is Archers of Loaf at 8:45 p.m. Animal Collective wraps up the City Plaza lineup, starting at 9:30 p.m.

While there are fewer acts than in previous years, Nathan Price, festival director, said that will be a plus for attendees. Acts will alternate on each stage so acts aren’t playing at the same time.

“It’ll be the first year that you can actually see everyone on the festival lineup, if you want to,” Price told The News & Observer this summer. “A lot of people might see more bands than they’ve ever seen at Hopscotch.”

How much are tickets?

Wristbands are on sale for single days or the entire festival. A single-day wrist band is $79 (Thursday), $89 (Friday) and $99 (Saturday). Three-day passes are $179 or $299 (VIP, which includes access to VIP parties, a lounge with balcony view of City Plaza Stage and more). Go to hopscotchmusicfest.com/tickets.

Wristbands will be distributed at the Sheraton Raleigh at 421 S. Salisbury St.

What are COVID-19 protocols and vaccination requirements?

Attendees will be required to bring photo ID and show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the day attending the festival. Proof can be in the form of the vaccination card, a photocopy or a photo on a phone.

Those who have tickets but do not want to participate in the COVID-19 protocols can request a refund or ask to roll over their tickets to next year.

Masks are “strongly encouraged,” regardless of vaccination status, outdoors. They are required indoors to comply with the City of Raleigh’s mask mandate.

What about day parties?

Day parties are additional concerts scheduled to coincide with Hopscotch programming. While many shows are during the day, some are scheduled into the night, so be sure to check show times.

Day parties are scheduled at the following venues: outside of the DH Hill Jr. Library at N.C. State; Moore Square Station; Pour House Music Hall; Ruby Deluxe; Transfer Co. Food Hall; Berkeley Cafe; Boxcar Bar + Arcade; Crank Arm Brewing Co.; Lincoln Theatre; The Longleaf Hotel; The Night Rider; Slim’s; and Anisette Sweet Shop.

Pour House Music Hall, Ruby Deluxe, The Night Rider and Anisette Sweet Shop require proof of vaccination.

For scheduled acts and times, go to hopscotchmusicfest.com/hopscotch-day-party-series-2021.

What else is there to do?

The Festival Art Market features vendors selling art, vintage items, food and more. It will be at Moore Square Park Sept. 10, from 4 to 10 p.m. and Moore Square and Martin Street Sept. 11, from 1 to 10 p.m.

Food trucks will be on site.

Where is parking?

There is metered parking and parking decks throughout downtown. Go to raleighnc.gov/parking to find parking, parking rates and learn about the city’s Passport Parking app. The app allows users to extend parking time remotely.