Hopscotch Music Festival will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test

The upcoming Hopscotch Music Festival will require attendees to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, event organizers announced Friday.

In order to gain entry, attendees will need to show their vaccination card or a photocopy of it, or they’ll need to show negative test result for the virus obtained within 72 hours “for each day that you attend the festival,” organizers said in an announcement on the festival’s website.

The festival is scheduled Sept. 9 to 11 at outdoor stages in Downtown Raleigh.

