WRAL owner CBC adds the lifestyle network DABL to its antenna lineup

Capitol Broadcasting Company added a new network to WRAZ’s 50.3 over-the-air antenna channel this week, giving viewers free access to programming by lifestyle gurus like Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse and Cesar Milan.

The new digital network — DABL — launched nationwide on Monday and is a product of CBS Television Distribution.

DABL has programs like “The Martha Stewart Show,” “Martha Stewart Living,” “The Essence of Emeril,” “Cesar 911,” “Sell This House,” “Flip This House,” “Everyday Food” and “Pick A Puppy.”

50.3 is an over-the-air channel assigned to WRAZ (Fox 50) and is available free to antenna users. For now, DABL is only available locally by antenna.

CBC’s other over-the-air channels

CBC, owner of WRAL and WRAZ, also recently added Start TV to its WRAL lineup on channel 5.3. Start TV is also available on channel 1256 for Spectrum customers. Start TV showcases female-driven dramas such as “The Closer,” “The Good Wife,” “Cold Case” and “The Medium.”

CBC also airs COZI-TV, which has shows like “Frasier,” “The Six Million Dollar Man” (and “The Bionic Woman,” of course), “Miami Vice,” “Quincy, M.E.,” “Little House on the Prairie,” “Columbo,” “The Rockford Files” and “McMillan and Wife.” COZI airs on WRAL2, which is available on over-the-air channel 5.2 and on Spectrum channel 1255.

Additionally, MeTV, which shows programs like “The Andy Griffith Show,” “Columbo,” “Cheers,” “The Brady Bunch,” “Star Trek” and “The Twilight Zone,” airs on the FOX 50 channel 50.2 and on Spectrum’s channel 1250.

Here’s Capitol Broadcasting’s full over-the-air lineup:

5.1 NBC/WRAL

5.2 COZI

5.3 Start

50.1 FOX/WRAZ

50.2 Me-TV

50.3 DABL