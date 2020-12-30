Looking for New Year’s Eve plans? Here’s the best of what’s going on to end 2020

At the stroke of midnight the destructive reign of 2020 will be over.

What lies ahead for us in 2021? That’s a matter for the morning.

In shape, form and celebration, this New Year’s will be different. Here are a few things to consider when ticking off the last hours of 2020.

Curfew: Keep in mind that due to North Carolina’s modified stay-at-home order, non-essential activities have to be wrapped up by 10 p.m. That means no midnight gatherings or watch parties in restaurants or public places.

The weather: According to the National Weather Service, New Year’s Eve will be a warm one, with Triangle temperatures reaching the low 60s. The evening, though, is likely to be rainy.

Day parties:

▪ First Night/Nights of Lights: The hottest ticket in town this holiday season has been the Nights of Lights in Dix Park, which features more than a mile of twinkling lights. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were still tickets available for Dec. 31, which must be purchased online in advance. The cost is $20 per car. First Night, Raleigh’s largest New Year’s celebration, has been moved to Dix Park this year and the iconic acorn will be available to see for Nights of Lights ticket holders by car until 9:30 p.m.

▪ With bars and restaurants cutting off alcohol sales at 9 p.m. and most people encouraged to be home by 10 p.m., public toasts at midnight are off the table. That has led to several “day parties” popping up around the Triangle. Raleigh Beer Garden on Glenwood Ave. is doing a Champagne toast at 8:30 p.m. Unscripted Hotel in Durham will have a DJ from 4 to 9 p.m. and personal igloos for reservation.

▪ Because of the time difference, the Franklin Street bar Down Time in Chapel Hill is celebrating New Year’s Eve in London, with a day party from 5 to 9 p.m. Masks are required and costumes are encouraged.

▪ Illuminate Art Walk: New Year’s Eve may be a great time to take in downtown Raleigh’s nighttime art walk, where 19 artists have installations throughout downtown. The Downtown Raleigh Alliance has an online map of the installations on their website at downtownraleigh.org/illuminate.

Virtual watch parties:

▪ In downtown Raleigh, the Sheraton Hotel is hosting an in-person and virtual masquerade ball. Capitalizing on the most fashionable year for masks in centuries, the party will offer prizes for best dressed attendees. The in-person version ends at 9 p.m. and includes VIP tickets for $95 and general admission for $50.

▪ The Avett Brothers are known for their New Year’s Eve concerts and this year the North Carolina band is offering perhaps the state’s largest virtual countdown. Starting at 8 p.m. the show is hosted by Dax Shepard and includes Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile and the full band. Streaming prices begin at $40.

New Year’s Eve dinner:

▪ Ordering takeout in the Triangle has never been more lavish. Dozens of local restaurants have put together take home meals, plus packages for New Year’s Day, complete with traditional good luck dishes, collard greens and black eyed peas. For a roundup, visit the New & Observer’s New Year’s list.

Toasting supplies:

▪ With North Carolina temporarily allowing cocktails to-go, there are even greater options for at-home New Year’s Eve libations. Here is the News & Observer’s list of bars and restaurants offering cocktails to-go.