Local
These Raleigh and Durham restaurants will toast the New Year with special takeout meals
If you hear a crashing sound at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve, it’ll be the collective world toasting to the same thing: 2020, good riddance.
Following a year of unrelenting horribleness, the bar for 2021 to go down as an exceptional year could not be lower.
As for New Year’s Eve, due to North Carolina’s current stay-at-home order, which closes dining rooms and bars at 10 p.m., ringing in the New Year will largely be done at home.
A handful of local restaurants are preparing New Year’s Eve meals for takeout, or dine-in.
Are there any others? Let us know at jdjackson@newsobserver.com
Counting House
111 N. Corcoran St., Durham in the 21c Museum Hotel. 919-956-6760 or countinghousenc.com
Offering an at-home New Year’s Eve meal for two, the Counting House menu includes salad, Parisian gnocchi, beef Bourguignon and apple tart. The two-person meal is $75 and the deadline to order is Dec. 27 at 5 p.m. Pickup is Dec. 30 from 1 to 5 p.m. The Counting House is also serving an in-person New Year’s Eve meal, including baked oysters, mushroom risotto, trout amandine, beef Wellington and lavender creme brulee.
The Durham
315 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham, in The Durham hotel 919-768-8831 or thedurham.com/dining
The Durham is offering two New Year’s Eve options, an in-person three-course rooftop dinner for $85 per person, or a take-home three-course meal for $55 per person. The meals include options like braised lamb shank or mushroom risotto and white chocolate cheesecake. Orders for takeout must be placed by Dec. 28, with pickup Dec. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Littler
110 E. Parrish St., Durham. 919-374-1118 or littlerdurham.com
This Durham restaurant is offering New Year’s Eve meal kits for two. Packages include dinner, cocktail kits, wine or champagne. Options include chicken liver pate or smoked mushroom pate, butter poached lobster, celery root steak and chocolate pots de creme. The deadline to order is Dec. 22.
Margaux’s
8111-111 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh. 919-846-9846 or margauxsrestaurant.com
This North Raleigh restaurant will be serving a New Year’s Eve menu from 5 to 8:30 p.m., for in-person dining and takeout.
Metro Diner
6325 Falls of Neause Rd. #73, Raleigh. 919-578-9053 or metrodiner.com
Serving a prix fixe menu, plus a New Year’s Day brunch.
Parizade
2200 W. Main St., Durham. 919-286-9712 or parizadedurham.com
Serving a four-course prix fixe menu for $99, including wine pairings. Seatings are from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Menu options include burrata and tomatoes, phyllo wrapped shrimp, baked feta, spaghetti with shrimp, tomatoes and feta, grilled salmon with ratatouille and vanilla bean creme brulee.
Vidrio
500 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100, Raleigh. 919-803-6033 or vidrioraleigh.com
Serving a special New Year’s Eve menu from 4 to 10 p.m., the a la carte menu includes grilled octopus, cornbread with truffle butter, duck a l’orange and other items. The restaurant is also serving a New Year’s Day brunch.
Comments