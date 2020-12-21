These Raleigh and Durham restaurants will toast the New Year with special takeout meals

If you hear a crashing sound at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve, it’ll be the collective world toasting to the same thing: 2020, good riddance.

Following a year of unrelenting horribleness, the bar for 2021 to go down as an exceptional year could not be lower.

As for New Year’s Eve, due to North Carolina’s current stay-at-home order, which closes dining rooms and bars at 10 p.m., ringing in the New Year will largely be done at home.

A handful of local restaurants are preparing New Year’s Eve meals for takeout, or dine-in.

Are there any others? Let us know at jdjackson@newsobserver.com

111 N. Corcoran St., Durham in the 21c Museum Hotel. 919-956-6760 or countinghousenc.com

Offering an at-home New Year’s Eve meal for two, the Counting House menu includes salad, Parisian gnocchi, beef Bourguignon and apple tart. The two-person meal is $75 and the deadline to order is Dec. 27 at 5 p.m. Pickup is Dec. 30 from 1 to 5 p.m. The Counting House is also serving an in-person New Year’s Eve meal, including baked oysters, mushroom risotto, trout amandine, beef Wellington and lavender creme brulee.

315 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham, in The Durham hotel 919-768-8831 or thedurham.com/dining

The Durham is offering two New Year’s Eve options, an in-person three-course rooftop dinner for $85 per person, or a take-home three-course meal for $55 per person. The meals include options like braised lamb shank or mushroom risotto and white chocolate cheesecake. Orders for takeout must be placed by Dec. 28, with pickup Dec. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m.

110 E. Parrish St., Durham. 919-374-1118 or littlerdurham.com

This Durham restaurant is offering New Year’s Eve meal kits for two. Packages include dinner, cocktail kits, wine or champagne. Options include chicken liver pate or smoked mushroom pate, butter poached lobster, celery root steak and chocolate pots de creme. The deadline to order is Dec. 22.

8111-111 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh. 919-846-9846 or margauxsrestaurant.com

This North Raleigh restaurant will be serving a New Year’s Eve menu from 5 to 8:30 p.m., for in-person dining and takeout.

6325 Falls of Neause Rd. #73, Raleigh. 919-578-9053 or metrodiner.com

Serving a prix fixe menu, plus a New Year’s Day brunch.

2200 W. Main St., Durham. 919-286-9712 or parizadedurham.com

Serving a four-course prix fixe menu for $99, including wine pairings. Seatings are from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Menu options include burrata and tomatoes, phyllo wrapped shrimp, baked feta, spaghetti with shrimp, tomatoes and feta, grilled salmon with ratatouille and vanilla bean creme brulee.

500 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100, Raleigh. 919-803-6033 or vidrioraleigh.com

Serving a special New Year’s Eve menu from 4 to 10 p.m., the a la carte menu includes grilled octopus, cornbread with truffle butter, duck a l’orange and other items. The restaurant is also serving a New Year’s Day brunch.