After a year and a half, this downtown Raleigh bar with 100 craft beer taps has closed

Raleigh’s Growler USA closed this week after a year and a half on Blount Street. Growler USA

Downtown Raleigh has suddenly lost a large amount of beer.

The Growler USA on Blount Street announced its closing this week, bowing out of the crowded beer game after a year and a half. The bar kept more than 100 taps of American craft beer, many devoted to the ample offerings of North Carolina breweries.

The Raleigh location of Growler USA was owned by husband and wife Amrish Raj and Sunita McCoy of Cary, who spent a year bringing the Colorado-based bar concept to the Triangle.

The closing was posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page Monday evening, thanking supporters and wishing the community well.

“We’re at the end of the journey with Growler Raleigh,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook. “We appreciate all your love and support. It’s been a learning process. We’re thankful for a supportive and resourceful community. We’re confident our paths will cross again!!! Wishing you peace and joy. See you around.”

While the Facebook page is still live, the Raleigh Growler USA website and Twitter accounts were one by Tuesday afternoon.

Beer was the specialty of the bar, but Growler USA also offered a food menu with chicken and waffles and sandwiches.

There are two remaining Growler USAs in North Carolina, one in Gastonia and one outside Charlotte in Indian Trail.