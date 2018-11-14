Downtown Raleigh retail shops join together for Third Thursday guided shopping tours

DTR Independent Shops, a newly formed collective of more than 20 locally owned, independent retail businesses, will begin hosting Third Thursday shopping events in downtown Raleigh starting this week.

The monthly events are from 6-9 p.m. and offer downtown workers, residents and shoppers a chance to check out downtown Raleigh stores and take part in what the group calls “special experiences, sips and snacks.”

To boost interest in the growing number of downtown retail shops during the holidays, the group will have guided shopping tours during the Nov. 15 and Dec. 20 Third Thursday events.

The tours, scheduled through Eventbrite, are divided into East and West side shops. A few stores are selected for each tour, and each guided tour meets at 5:15 and ends around 8 p.m., with about 20 minutes spent at each participating store. There are 15 tickets available for each tour, so register soon.

For Nov. 15, the West Side tour will visit Port of Raleigh, Gypsy Jule and Retro Modern Furnishings. The East Side tour will visit Raleigh Provisions, Read With Me, The ZEN Succulent and House of Swank.

DTR Independent Shops

DTR Independent Shops lists its founding members as: Port of Raleigh, Raleigh Provisions and the Read With Me book and art store for children. Charter members are: Apex Outfitters, The Bittery/Crude Bitters, DECO, Edge of Urge, Father & Son Antiques, The Flourish Market, Gypsy Jule, Holder Crafts & Goods, House of Swank, Marbles Corner Store, Quercus, Raleigh Vintage, Retro Modern Furnishings, Runologie, Sorry State Records, Stitch / Holly Aiken Bags and The Zen Succulent.

You can learn more about the tours at dtrindependentshops.com. Follow DTR Independent Shops on Instagram at @dtrindependentshops.