Raleigh News & Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Business

Electronics manufacturer picks Durham for 150 jobs after getting incentives from NC

DURHAM

An electronics manufacturer that makes components critical for 5G technology has picked Durham for 150 new jobs, the company said Friday.

Nuvotronics, which produces radio-frequency products, will invest $50 million into its existing facility in Durham over the next five years, the state’s Commerce Department announced.

On Friday Commerce approved an incentive package worth $1.2 million over the next 12 years to land the expansion. Both the City and County of Durham said they will consider an incentive package for the company at coming meetings.

Founded in Virginia in 2008, Nuvotronics has had a facility in Research Triangle Park for several years, where it makes radio frequency devices, like antennas, filters and combiners.

Radio-frequency technology is expected to be a growth area in coming years, as everything from 5G towers to electric cars will use the technology to communicate. Fellow Durham-based electronics maker, Cree, has completely shifted its business model in recent years to take advantage of this trend, The News & Observer previously reported.

Innovation & Technology newsletter

Top stories and insider news from the Triangle’s bustling tech sector.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The average annual wage for the new positions is expected to be $72,867. The median household income in Durham county is $58,000 per year, according to the Census Bureau.

Eighty of the positions are expected to only require a high school diploma or a two-year degree. Those positions will have an average wage of $50,000, Durham County said in a release.

“The expansion of this innovative company signals once again about North Carolina’s resistance during the pandemic,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. “Our advanced manufacturing and technology workforce will help them meet their goals.”

Durham County has landed more than 4,000 jobs since 2017 via the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program, Commerce Secretary Tony Copeland said in an interview.

It’s the second expansion in Durham announced this week. On Thursday, clinical research company BioAgilytix said it would add 878 jobs in Durham in exchange for $18.9 million in incentives, The N&O reported.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer
Profile Image of Zachery Eanes
Zachery Eanes
Zachery Eanes is the Innovate Raleigh reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He covers technology, startups and main street businesses, biotechnology, and education issues related to those areas.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Business

Space station marking 20 years of people living in orbit

October 31, 2020 9:53 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use