Buying a home? Here’s a list of Triangle homes for sale for $300K and under

Buying a home in the Triangle housing market right now is more expensive than ever before.

House prices in Raleigh on average have risen by $36,000 in the last year and in Durham by $32,000 i— both exceeding the national average of $29,197, according to previous News & Observer reporting based on Zillow data.

Although a good starter home in the $200,000 price range is harder to find due to unprecedented demand and rising prices, there are still many affordable homes on the market. To give you an idea of what you might be able to find, here’s a round-up of eight homes across the Triangle with asking prices of $300,000 and under:

Three-bedroom, two-bathroom house with 1,676 square feet for sale in southeast Raleigh, built in 1999. Triangle MLS

2920 Basswood Drive, Raleigh

Asking price: $215,000

The details: Three-bedroom, two-bathroom house with 1,676 square feet in southeast Raleigh on 0.2 acres, built in 1999. Located near Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School. Features include an additional den with a fireplace, hardwood floors and carpet and an upper back deck overlooking the back yard.







Three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 221 Alberbury Commons Court for sale in Wake Forest with 1,238 square feet located in a cul-de-sac. Triangle MLS

221 Alberbury Commons Court, Wake Forest

Asking price: $289,000

The details: Three-bedroom, two-bathroom open-floorplan house with 1,238 square feet in a cul-de-sac. Includes a one-car garage, bay windows, hardwood floors, back deck and front porch. Sits on 0.25 acres, built in 1998. Not part of a neighborhood homeowners’ association.







Three-bedroom, two and a half-bathroom house for sale located at 552 Crossview Lane with 1,647 square feet built in 2001, located in eastern Durham County. Triangle MLS

522 Crossview Lane, Durham

Asking price: $290,000

The details: Three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom house with 1,647 square feet built in 2001, located in eastern Durham County. Its features include abundant natural light, an open floor plan, wood floors and granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. Also has private back yard, back patio and a master suite bedroom.

Three-bedroom, two and a half-bathroom house for sale with 1,402 square feet, located in southwest Chapel Hill within the Briar Chapel neighborhood and built in 2013. Triangle MLS

52 Hill Creek Boulevard, Chapel Hill

Asking price: $295,000

The details: Three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom house with 1,402 square feet built in 2013, located in southwest Chapel Hill within the Briar Chapel neighborhood. The home features an open floor plan, hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless appliances, front porch, screened back porch and fenced yard. Master bedroom has a private bathroom and other bedrooms have a “Jack and Jill” bathroom. Noted in its listing as the only home currently in this price range in the immediate area.

Three-bedroom, three-bathroom home built in 1996 with 1,350 square feet for sale in Knightdale. Triangle MLS

612 Kankakee Court, Knightdale

Asking price: $258,000

The details: Three-bedroom, three-bathroom home built in 1996 with 1,350 square feet in eastern Wake County. Features a front pronch and back deck overlooking a private backyard. Includes a living room with a fireplace, granite countertop kitchen and tile floors and a master bedroom with a private bathroom.







Three-bedroom, two and a half-bathroom open concept house for sale in Fuquay Varina with a spacious 2,635 square feet, built in 2014. Triangle MLS

233 Larktree Lane, Fuquay-Varina

Asking price: $299,000

The details: Three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom open concept house with a spacious 2,635 square feet, built in 2014. This home is near downtown Fuquay-Varina and includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double garage, floored attic and a large back overlooking the nearby park. Master bedroom includes big bathroom and walk-in closet.

Three bedroom, three-bathroom home for sale with 1,348 square feet, built in 1999 and located near downtown Clayton in Johnston County. Triangle MLS

2008 Mckinnon Drive, Clayton

Asking price: $249,000

The details: Three bedroom, three-bathroom home with 1,348 square feet built in 1999 and located near downtown Clayton in Johnston County. Includes hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, front porch and back patio with backyard.