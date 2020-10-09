Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 9

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases top 225,000

At least 225,397 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 3,722 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 2,428 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,711 the day before.

Twenty-nine deaths were added to the total on Thursday.

About 5.5% of tests were reported positive on Tuesday, the most recent day with available data. That’s down from 6.5% the day before, but still higher than the 5% recommended by health officials.

At least 1,051 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase from 1,023 day before. Wednesday’s preliminary hospitalization total was listed as 1,028.

Software error causes problems for parents getting COVID-19 relief check

North Carolina is poised to hand out a $335 coronavirus relief check to more than 1 million parents across the state on Dec. 15 — but up to 70,000 of them are at risk of missing out if an error on their 2019 tax forms isn’t corrected.

Extra Credit grants are going out automatically to parents who claimed a child deduction on their 2019 state taxes or who filled out an application because they didn’t earn enough to file taxes, The News & Observer reported.

Oct. 15 is the deadline to ensure you receive a check from the Department of Revenue.

But the department noticed in late September that some qualifying parents “might not be eligible for the automatic payment because of a tax preparation software error outside of the department,” according to The N&O.

The software error seems to have incorrectly recorded a “0” on line 10a because it was unable to claim a North Carolina child deduction for tax preparers whose adjusted gross income exceeds $120,000 if married filing jointly or $60,000 if single.

David Srulevitch, a certified public accountant in Charlotte, told The News & Observer the only way to correct it is for people to “check their returns for the accuracy of line 10a on Form D-400.” If it’s incorrect, they have until Oct. 15 to file an amended return.

UNC-Chapel Hill announces plans for spring semester

The start of classes for UNC-Chapel Hill will be delayed next semester and students won’t have a spring break under the administration’s new plan for reopening.

UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz announced Thursday that classes will begin Jan. 19 — almost two weeks later than usual — in order to provide “the maximum time between winter break and the start of classes,” The News & Observer reported. Graduation is now planned for Sunday, May 16.

Without a spring break, Guskiewicz said the university is planning “wellness days” for students throughout the semester.

“We have heard from many of you that we need to provide more breaks during the semester, so we will incorporate five days either individually or in combined clusters for that purpose,” the chancellor said.

No exams, quizzes or major assignments are to be due in the days after those breaks as well.

Schools could test some students for coronavirus

North Carolina school districts may start regular COVID-19 testing to help monitor the disease’s spread in their regions.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday shared plans that could be used for children or adults at schools, The News & Observer reported.

“If a district is interested or able to pursue a broader testing strategy in order to mitigate the spread of COVID on their campus or in their community, a school could absolutely consider that,” Rebecca Planchard, a DHHS senior policy advisor, told the state Board of Education.

Across the state, more students are moving from online-only to in-person instruction. DHHS plans to release testing guidance as antigen tests are more widely available.

Concerns about the virus on campuses mounted after a Stanly County teacher died after contracting COVID-19.

Nearby North Stanly High School announced Wednesday it will move to online learning after multiple staff members tested positive for the virus, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Hundreds of construction projects pushed back

Increasing costs and revenue declines during the coronavirus pandemic have pushed back hundreds of road and highway projects in North Carolina.







Though the Triangle is home to dozens of the delayed projects, construction on one will start sooner than expected. The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to start the final piece of Interstate 540 in 2026, rather than 2029, The News & Observer reported Thursday.

During the coronavirus pandemic, people staying at home sent gas tax revenue down from April to June. Also, the Division of Motor Vehicles took in less revenue while offices were closed.

Coronavirus postpones App State game amid campus cases

With coronavirus cases spiking at Appalachian State University, some faculty and students want the school to transition to virtual-only classes.

The push comes after Chad Dorill, a 19-year-old App State student, recently contracted the virus and died.

But others have said sending people home from the campus could create a bigger problem, with the potential for students to bring the virus to their hometowns, The News & Observer reported Thursday.

Coronavirus outbreaks earlier this semester forced UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State University to close their dorms and move classes online.

“App State reports 225 active cases among students and faculty and 14 active clusters in residence halls, at fraternity and sorority houses and within athletics teams,” the N&O reported. “Seven of those clusters were announced last week.”

The figures come as App State on Wednesday announced it is postponing its next football game due to COVID-19.

The game against Georgia Southern University, originally scheduled for Oct. 14, is now set for Dec. 12.

The Mountaineers last week announced their game against Louisiana-Lafayette was pushed back due to positive COVID-19 “tests and contact tracing,” The Charlotte Observer reported.

“All active COVID-19 cases are recovering in isolation, according to the school’s news release, and close contacts who have been identified through contact tracing are required to quarantine,” the Observer reported.

Some teachers complain of having to work on campus

Some Wake County teachers have complained about needing to work at school buildings while their high school students will take classes at home.

The school district is requiring educators to get back to campuses by Oct. 19, though high schoolers will have virtual-only instruction through at least January, The News & Observer reported Thursday.

The move comes as elementary and middle school students will start having face-to-face instruction later this month.

“This provides time for all schools to practice health and safety protocols, complete all the tasks needed to prepare for students’ return,” Superintendent Cathy Moore this week.

Wake County schools has been allowing teachers to work remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, and some high school educators say their early return isn’t necessary, the N&O reported.

“Why are we putting lives at risk when there’s no gain in bringing us back?” said Bryan Elsaesser, who teaches social studies at Raleigh’s Broughton High School.