Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 12

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases top 231,000

At least 231,471 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 3,770 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday reported 1,719 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,321 the day before.

Five coronavirus-related deaths were reported Sunday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in North Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

About 5.2% of tests were reported positive on Saturday. That’s lower than the 8% of positive test results reported last weekend but higher than the 5% target set by health officials.

At least 1,046 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 Saturday, up from 1,034 the day before.

School system moves to remote learning

Stanly County Schools has temporarily moved students to remote learning due to increased spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The school board voted during an emergency meeting Saturday to hold remote classes for two weeks, saying the health department recommended the switch to help curb the spread of the virus, the Charlotte Observer reported.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“Due to increased community spread of COVID-19 and despite the efforts undertaken by the school system thus far, we have a coordinated recommendation from the Stanly County Health Department and Stanly County Schools’ administrative team to go full remote for a two-week period,” the motion said.

Stanly County is just outside Charlotte.

North Carolina public schools were allowed to reopen for the academic year with a mix of in-person and remote instruction, limited capacities and other restrictions, and Gov. Roy Cooper allowed districts to reopen their elementary schools for full-time in-person learning starting Oct. 5.

Stanly County’s decision comes as a Charlotte school has shut down football activities.

Providence Day School is pausing football activities after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The test came back positive on Friday after the player started showing symptoms last week, the Observer reported. The school has been contact tracing to see if others may have been exposed.

“Right now, we are pausing on all football activities until further notice,” athletic director Nancy Beatty told the Observer.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced major changes to high school football schedules across the country.

North Carolina has moved public high school football to 2021. The N.C. High School Athletic Association teams will begin football practice Feb. 8.

Restaurants find sweet spot for outdoor dining

Restaurants forced to shut down during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic — many of which didn’t reopen when the state eased restrictions — are now “finding themselves with a seasonal sweet spot.”

With the weather cooler, some are opting to reopen with outdoor-only dining after months of exclusively serving takeout.

“It definitely feels like this is our shot,” Cheetie Kumar, who owns Garland restaurant in downtown Raleigh, told The News & Observer. “This is a big bridge for us. We don’t know what’s going to happen. There’s tension mounting with the election, the weather’s changing.”

Lee-Ann Jaykus, a William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor at N.C. State who’s been working with the food industry on COVID-19 transmission, said eating outside is the less risky option “because the air flow disperses the virus and the UV light makes it less infectious,” The N&O reported.

But the impending winter brings a new set of challenges. Some restaurants say they’ll keep investing in outdoor seating and bring in heaters to make it more comfortable.