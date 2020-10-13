Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 13

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases top 232,000

At least 232,747 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 3,773 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 1,276 new COVID-19 cases, down from 1,719 the day before.

Three coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday.

About 6% of tests were reported positive on Saturday, the most recent day available. That’s higher than the 5% target set by health officials.

At least 1,109 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, up from 1,046 the day before and the highest single-day total since early August.

NC to test prison staff

All employees at three of North Carolina’s state prisons will be tested for COVID-19 in a pilot project aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

About 10% of the state’s prison inmates have been infected by the coronavirus, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Testing began Monday and will be completed at the Scotland Correctional Institution in Lauringburg, the Dan River Work Farm northeast of Greensboro, and the Greene Correctional Institution, which is about 80 miles east of Raleigh. Scotland Correctional has had one of the worst prison outbreaks in the state with more than 400 cases among inmates.

At least 1,050 of North Carolina’s 14,000 prison staff members have contracted COVID-19 and at least one has died, according to the Observer.

“This is another strategy to curb the introduction of the virus into our prisons,” state prisons Commissioner Todd Ishee said. “Staff safety during this pandemic is a top priority. This will help to keep them healthy, their families safer from the virus, and will better protect the offender populations.”

Debate over reopening schools looms in superintendent race

North Carolina’s candidates for state superintendent of public instruction have two different plans for how to help public school students during the coronavirus pandemic, The News & Observer reported.

Parents, students and educators have debated when and how to safely reopen the state’s public schools for in-person instruction. Some parents say virtual learning isn’t working, but teachers are worried about the exposure to COVID-19 if they go back.

Catherine Truitt, a Republican and chancellor of Western Governors University North Carolina who was an education adviser to former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory, has said Gov. Roy Cooper should have given school districts the autonomy to fully reopen.

“What we wound up getting is a one-size-fits-all for whether or not a school should be in session,” Truitt said at a Sept. 24 candidate forum at Meredith College in Raleigh, hosted by Spectrum News. “I would have rather seen that decision left up to local districts.”

But Jen Mangrum, a Democrat and associate professor at UNC Greensboro’s School of Education, said the decision to reopen should be based on the state’s COVID-19 metrics and bolstered by the necessary personal protective equipment to help teachers feel safe.

“Educators are afraid,” Mangrum said in a meeting with the editorial boards of The News & Observer and Charlotte Observer. “They’re very concerned, and I think they have reason to be.”

Southwest adds new routes to Charlotte

Two nonstop routes by Southwest Airlines are coming to Charlotte Douglas International Airport after flights ground to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Nov. 4, Southwest will operate daily flights from CLT to Denver and seasonal flights from CLT to Phoenix, The Charlotte Observer reported. The seasonal flights to Phoenix will be offered on certain peak days around the holidays in November and December and then daily in February and March.

Southwest currently operates nine flights a day out of Charlotte to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Dallas Love Field and Chicago Midway International Airport, Southwest spokesman Brian Parrish told The Observer.