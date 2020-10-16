Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 16

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases top 238,000

At least 238,939 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 3,874 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 2,532 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,926 the day before.

Eighteen coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in North Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

About 6.6% of tests were reported positive on Tuesday, the most recent day for which data are available. That’s higher than the 5% target set by health officials.

At least 1,140 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, a drop from 1,152 the day before. Recent daily hospitalization counts are the highest they have been since August.

New coronavirus cases have landed North Carolina in the “red zone” in a report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, according to The News & Observer.

Metrics are stabilizing in Mecklenburg County, home to Charlotte and once hard hit from the pandemic. But officials say hospitalizations have soared in neighboring Gaston County, and case counts are up in Lincoln and Cleveland counties.

Cooper urges vigilance as cases rise

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Gov. Roy Cooper is urging North Carolinians to wear a face mask and avoid large gatherings after the state saw its highest single-day increase of coronavirus cases since March on Thursday.

“Recently, like much of the country and other parts of the world, we’ve seen higher numbers,” Cooper said at a news conference Thursday. “It will be important to continue watching these numbers over a 14-day period. But one thing is clear. We must be even more vigilant in our effort to prevent the spread of this virus.”

North Carolina’s Phase 3 is set to expire Oct. 23, but the governor hasn’t said whether he will extend the order.

The state’s current seven-day average for new cases is 1,935 and daily coronavirus hospitalizations pushed past 1,000 earlier this month.

Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, are set to unveil a plan for vaccine distribution priorities on Friday.

Fire department reports COVID-19 outbreak

At least six firefighters with the Sanford Fire Department have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Thursday, city officials said in a news release.

It’s at least the third outbreak at a fire department in North Carolina since August.

“The Sanford Fire Department follows and exceeds, where possible, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines while providing emergency services to our community,” Sanford Fire Chief Wayne Barber said in the release.

The infected firefighters are in isolation at home, but city officials wouldn’t comment on their condition. All other firefighters in Sanford are being tested for the virus and the facilities have been sanitized.

The outbreak comes just two weeks after five firefighters in Wake Forest tested positive for COVID-19 and almost a month after a firefighter in Clayton died from COVID-19 complications.

Harris cancels NC visit after positive cases tied to campaign

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, Democratic vice presidential nominee, canceled her trip to North Carolina after two people linked to her campaign tested positive for COVID-19.

Harris, who had been set to visit Charlotte and Asheville on Thursday, postponed travel through Sunday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to campaign officials.

Her trip to North Carolina, a battleground state, was set for the same day as Republican President Donald Trump held a rally in Greenville.

The Harris campaign late Wednesday discovered Liz Allen, communications director for the senator, and a “non-staff flight crew member” tested positive, The Charlotte Observer reported.

NC restaurants serving fair food after canceled event

Restaurants in the Triangle are serving deep-fried dishes and other goodies to help customers fill their cravings for fair food.

While the pandemic canceled this year’s North Carolina State Fair, vendors will offer to-go dishes at the Raleigh fairgrounds through Oct. 25. The service runs daily from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Fair food lovers can also get their fix at several Raleigh-area restaurants that have corn dogs, turkey legs or other items on their menus, The News & Observer reported Thursday.

Wells Fargo fires workers over pandemic loan allegations

Wells Fargo, which has a major presence in Charlotte, fired workers accused of “defrauding the Small Business Administration in applications to a pandemic relief loan program,” The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday.

As many as 125 workers were fired after the company says it discovered some employees made false claims on applications for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. The funds were requested for personal use, not for bank duties, according to Wells Fargo.

“If we identify additional wrongdoing by employees, we will take appropriate action,” David Galloreese, a human resources leader, said in a memo, according to the Observer. “While these instances of wrongdoing are extremely unfortunate and disappointing, they are not representative of the high integrity of the vast majority of Wells Fargo employees.”

Most in NC poll don’t want rushed reopening

The majority of North Carolinians favor slowly reopening the state during the pandemic, a new poll finds.

In the Elon University poll, 77% of residents say they support that most North Carolina public schools were open for online-only instruction when the school year started.

The poll found only 28% of people think the state has been too slow to reopen businesses.

“Also, 28% said the state’s coronavirus rules and regulations have been too restrictive,” The News & Observer reported Thursday. “The majority of respondents felt the state’s response was just right or wasn’t restrictive enough.”

The online poll was conducted in partnership with McClatchy’s North Carolina newsrooms. It surveyed 1,382 adult residents from Oct. 9 to 11 and “has a credibility interval of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points,” The N&O reported.