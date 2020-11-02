Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Nov. 2

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases top 276,000

At least 276,692 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 4,383 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday reported 2,057 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,805 the day before.

Five coronavirus-related deaths were reported Saturday.

About 6% of tests were reported positive as of Friday, the latest day for which data is available. That’s higher than the 5% target set by health officials.

At least 1,122 people in North Carolina were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday, down from 1,172 the day before.

Lawsuit filed over checks for parents

An estimated 200,000 low-income households in North Carolina were excluded from the state’s Extra Credit grant program — which gives $335 checks to families to help offset costs related to COVID-19 — due to a “discriminatory, irrational and unconstitutional process” for distributing the funds, a lawsuit says.

The checks will automatically be sent to more than 1 million middle- and upper-income families with children in order to help with school or child care costs. But families with annual incomes between $10,000 and $20,000 who did not file tax returns in 2019 were required to apply by Oct. 15 to get a check.

The state hopes to disperse some $440 million by Dec. 15.

Tens of thousands of families, however, missed the deadline and only 1 in 14 low-income households in North Carolina are set to receive the checks, the suit says.

Attorneys filed the suit on behalf of the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy, Legal Aid of North Carolina and three low-income families. It names the state Revenue Department and Revenue Secretary Ronald Penny as defendants.

The suit was filed in Wake County courts and asks that the state Department of Revenue be ordered to extend the filing deadline while it comes up with a better plan for getting the checks to families in need.

Homeless shelter reports 18 cases

A Durham homeless shelter has reported 18 COVID-19 cases among residents and staff.

Staff at the Urban Ministries of Durham learned Monday that a resident had tested positive for the virus. The resident was moved to an isolated location, officials say.

An additional 16 residents — who will also be moved to an isolated location — and one staff member subsequently tested positive. Staff disinfected the shelter, which was also scheduled to be professionally cleaned Saturday.

In July, three cases were reported among the shelter’s residents when they were living in the Marriott at Research Triangle Park.