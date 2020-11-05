Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Nov. 5

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Deaths exceed 4,500

At least 282,802 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 4,507 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 2,425 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,349 the day before.

The state on Wednesday reported 50 coronavirus-related deaths. Health officials reported the highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic on Tuesday with 67 deaths.

About 7.4% of tests were reported positive as of Monday, the latest day for which data is available. That’s higher than the 5% target set by health officials.

At least 1,186 people in North Carolina were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase from 1,175 the day before.

More deaths tied to super-spreader event at NC church

An additional two people have died from complications of COVID-19 linked to an outbreak at United House of Prayer for All People in Charlotte, officials said Wednesday.

That brings the total death count to eight, including seven people from Mecklenburg County and one from Gaston County, the Charlotte Observer reported.

At least 187 confirmed coronavirus cases have been tied to the church’s convocation events in October. Six new cases have been reported since Friday.

The church’s events are responsible for Mecklenburg County’s “largest coronavirus outbreak to date,” according to the Observer.

Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris has said the scope of infections for attendees across the United States isn’t being tracked. But officials in California, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington, D.C., have been notified about it.

United House of Prayer for All People is set to reopen its flagship location on Thursday for in-person worship services after local health officials agreed to modify an abatement order that shut it down last week.

“The United House of Prayer has expressed its commitment to continued cooperation with Public Health to identify and implement safety measures to protect against the spread of COVID-19,” the modified order reads.

New cases reported at Wake schools

Two schools in Wake County reported new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Hilburn Academy and West Millbrook Middle School, both in Raleigh, told families that people linked to their schools were infected with the virus.

The new infections bring the total number of cases reported at Wake County Public Schools to 21. They are spread across 17 campuses.

The latest infections came after principals at six Raleigh-area schools on Monday told families “people associated with their schools had tested positive” for the virus, The News & Observer reported.

They did not say whether the cases were among students or workers. Some schools have reported multiple cases from people living together.