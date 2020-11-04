Two more Wake County schools report COVID-19 cases

At least two Wake County schools reported new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 21 cases at 17 schools across the district since last week.

Principals at Hilburn Academy in Raleigh and West Millbrook Middle School in Raleigh notified families Tuesday that people associated with their schools had tested positive for COVID-19. It was the second case reported by West Millbrook.

Hilburn families were told that a person who had tested positive was last on campus Friday.

West Millbrook families were told that the person in the latest case was last on campus Monday. In the prior case, that person had been last on campus Oct. 26.

Due to privacy laws, the principals did not say whether the people who tested positive are students or school employees.

The new cases announced on Tuesday mean there are now at least 21 COVID-19 cases announced by 17 different Wake County schools.

Some students returned last week

Thousands of elementary students and some special-education students returned for in-person classes last week for the first time since March 13. A new group of students returned on Monday under a rotation of in-person and online classes.

Middle school students won’t begin returning until next week.

High school students won’t return until January, but some athletes are on campus for workouts.

The school district has created an online dashboard listing COVID-19 cases, but the information is only updated through Wednesday. Wake County is North Carolina’s largest school district, with 160,000 students at 191 schools.

Wake is notifying families and staff via email and text whenever a confirmed case of COVID-19 is reported at their school or administrative office.

Schools are using the same form message telling people that they’re working with the Wake County Public Health Division to identify and notify anyone who may have been in close contact with the person who tested positive.

The message also tells families that the person who tested positive won’t return until certain requirements are met and areas at school that may have been exposed to the virus will be thoroughly cleaned.

Schools with reported cases

Cases have been reported at these Wake schools:

▪ Alston Ridge Elementary (1 case)

▪ Bugg Elementary (1 case)

▪ Carnage Middle (2 cases from same household)

▪ Cedar Fork Elementary (2 cases from same household)

▪ Forest Pines Elementary (1 case)

▪ Fuquay-Varina High (2 cases from same household)

▪ Heritage High (1 case)

▪ Hilburn Academy (1 case)

▪ Kingswood Elementary (1 case)

▪ Knightdale Elementary (1 case)

▪ Lincoln Heights Elementary (1 case)

▪ Oakview Elementary (1 case)

▪ Panther Creek High (1 case)

▪ Southeast Raleigh High (1 case)

▪ Wakefield Middle (1 case)

▪ West Millbrook Middle (2 cases)

▪ Wilburn Elementary (1 case)