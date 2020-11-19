Behind every COVID-19 death is a name and a story. We want to know who they are.

More from the series Remembering those lost to COVID-19 The story of a life can’t be told with numbers. As more people die from complications of COVID-19, The News & Observer wants to tell their stories. Those lost were friends and neighbors, grandmothers and uncles, people now missing from communities and families. If you’ve lost a loved one or friend in North Carolina to the coronavirus, please tell us more about them. Email jdjackson@newsobserver.com or call 919-829-4707 and leave a message. Here are their stories. Expand All

North Carolina has reported more than 4,890 coronavirus deaths — and counting.

Since the pandemic hit North Carolina in mid-March, and the first death on March 24, families have had to say goodbye to their loved ones from afar. They’ve mourned not just their losses, but those of everyone who has contracted COVID-19. As the numbers mount, the collective grief can be hard to grasp.

But behind every number is a name — a family, a life, a story.

The News & Observer is telling the stories of those who have died in North Carolina from the coronavirus.

We want to know who is behind the numbers.

Tell us about your loved one or friend by contacting Lucille Sherman at lsherman@newsobserver.com or 919-829-4818 and Josh Shaffer at jshaffer@newsobserver.com or 919-836-5703.