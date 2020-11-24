Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Nov. 24

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 339,000

At least 339,194 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 5,039 have died, according to health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 2,419 new COVID-19 cases, down from 4,514 the day before. Sunday’s case count was an all-time high during the pandemic, breaking the state’s previous single-day record of 4,296 cases reported Thursday.

Five deaths were reported Monday.

At least 1,601 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday — setting a new record for the second time in three days.

About 6.6% of tests were reported positive on Saturday, the latest day for which data are available. That’s above the 5% target set by health officials.

Cooper issues ‘dire’ COVID-19 warning, tightens mask rules

Gov. Roy Cooper on Mon day called the spread of the coronavirus in North Carolina “dire,” saying new mask requirements are needed to quell the spread. He also extended the state’s Phase 3 until Dec. 11.

“We are in danger,” Cooper said during a news conference.

Under the new rules, residents will have to wear masks at home when friends visit, when at work, in the gym, at stores and in schools. Businesses will also be required to enforce the mask mandate, keep customers 6 feet apart and follow occupancy limits. Local law enforcement and health departments will be called on to enforce the rules, The News & Observer reported.

The order comes as state health officials reported at least 20 counties in the “red” zone on the COVID-19 risk map — double what it was last week. Red indicates “critical community spread.”

Coronavirus interrupts college basketball season

The COVID-19 pandemic has left college basketball programs in North Carolina with last-minute cancellations, limited fans and interrupted practice schedules.

N.C. State University’s women’s and men’s basketball seasons start Wednesday. But only 25 fans will be allowed at Reynolds Coliseum to watch the teams play, Fred Demarest, a spokesman for the university, told The News & Observer.

The fans will be players’ guests, and no tickets will be allotted to the visiting team.

Duke basketball canceled its season-opener against Gardner-Webb on Wednesday after an asymptomatic player at Gardner-Webb tested positive for the coronavirus.

Duke’s next game will be against Coppin State at 2 p.m. Saturday at home, The N&O reported.

N.C. Central left for Iowa Monday to kick off the 2020-2021 season with a pair of games against Iowa and Southern on Wednesday and Thursday. The team was forced to temporarily suspend practice last week after reporting a positive COVID-19 test in the program.

Charlotte airport expecting busiest travel in months

As Thanksgiving approaches, the Charlotte Douglas International Airport is making plans as it anticipates more passengers than the airport has seen since the pandemic began.

About 17,000 people are expected to fly out of Charlotte on Nov. 24, 25 and 28, with “tens of thousands” more catching connecting flights, officials say. Still, the travel volume is down from last year, when the airport averaged 33,000 to 38,000 daily travelers, The Charlotte Observer reported Monday.

The number of people taking flights from the airport has started to rebound after the coronavirus pandemic caused air travel to slow in the spring. As the disease continues its spread, airport officials ask people to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“We want folks to understand that when they come to the airport over those couple of days, it’s going to be busy,” said Jack Christine, the airport’s chief operating officer. “There are folks that may be a little bit surprised with how many people are moving through the facility.”

Charlotte area sets single-day case record

Mecklenburg County on Sunday saws its highest number of cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic, data show.

The county, home to Charlotte, reported 534 cases, higher than the counts seen when cases climbed in July, the Charlotte Observer reported Monday.

Also this week, Mecklenburg County has neared all-time daily hospitalization records set in the summer. About 200 patients needed “acute-level care” at the time, with levels now standing at 180.

Charlotte area officials on Friday recommended people avoid large in-person Thanksgiving gatherings to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“If we get to a place where we have huge outbreaks in our long-term care facilities and our hospitals are overwhelmed, you have to consider a lockdown because you just don’t have any other choice,” Susan Harden, Mecklenburg County commissioner,” said last week. “What is the thing that is going to turn the tide?”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is preparing to bring more students back to school for in-person instruction.

At least 30 students and at least 60 employees in the district have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week, chief school performance officer Kathy Elling told the Observer.

“We are monitoring our statistics closely in conversation with the health department,” Elling said. “We would strongly urge everyone in the community to follow the protocols in place, which are wear a face covering, wash your hands and stay social distanced.”

Colleges plan to test students for spring semester

When North Carolina college students return to campuses from holiday breaks, some institutions will mandate COVID-19 testing.

Peter Hans, president of the UNC System Board of Governors, said the schools will require testing for students who come back for the spring semester or ask them to show proof of a negative test. Colleges within the system hadn’t required testing before fall classes, and much of the testing that semester was voluntary.

Though health officials during the summer didn’t recommend the mass testing of people without symptoms, research showed that strategy worked at Duke University. The school plans to continue the program in the spring, The News & Observer reported Monday.

The plans for next semester come after East Carolina University, N.C. State University and UNC Chapel-Hill all transitioned to online classes and had students move out of dorms after coronavirus cases climbed.

Symptoms reported in NC pets may not be COVID-19

North Carolina veterinarians have received calls from people fearing their dogs or cats were sick with the coronavirus, but none of them had the disease.

Around the world, only a dozen cats and dogs have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic, said Dr. Jennifer Jones Shults, president of the North Carolina Veterinary Medical Association.

“A loud, honking-type cough in your dog, 99.9 percent of the time it’s not going to be COVID,” she said, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Often times, experts say kennel cough and other health issues can help explain pets’ symptoms. Pet owners concerned about possible coronavirus infections can contact their veterinarians for COVID-19 testing.

Health experts have said there isn’t evidence of transmission of the virus between pets and humans.