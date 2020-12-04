Raleigh News & Observer Logo
How long until you can get COVID vaccine in North Carolina? This new tool gives an idea

With credible candidates for the coronavirus vaccine fast approaching federal approval, distribution in North Carolina will soon get underway.

So when will it be your turn?

A new online tool uses age, county of residence, profession and underlying health conditions to determine how many people are ahead of you to get the vaccine. The New York Times, which created the tool with the Surgo Foundation and Ariadne Labs, said the results are just one possibility, and the amount of time for distribution “is also an open question.”

In North Carolina, the first 85,000 vaccine doses will go to high-risk health care workers and staff, according to state health officials. Residents and staff at long-term care facilities will be next.

“When it’s my turn to get this vaccine,” Gov. Roy Cooper said during a news conference Tuesday, “I’ll be ready to roll up my sleeves.”

Coronavirus: Latest news

But that might be a while.

Cooper is 63 and lives in Wake County. Assuming he has no underlying health conditions, the tool determined there are about 8.5 million people ahead of him for the vaccine in North Carolina — putting him close to the back of the line.

Here’s what it shows for other North Carolinians, including children once they are incorporated in the distribution plan. State health officials have said kids likely won’t be included in the initial slate of vaccinations until more trials are completed.

55-year-old teacher with health risks in Avery County, which has the highest coronavirus case rate in North Carolina as of Friday:

16-year-old high school student with health risks in Mecklenburg County:

33-year-old health care worker with no health risks in Durham County:

80-year-old with health risks in Sampson County, which has the second-highest COVID-19 case rate in the state:

25-year-old with no health risks in Duplin County, which has the third-highest COVID-19 case rate in the state:

33-year-old with no health risks in Wake County:

7-year-old elementary school student with no health risks in Avery County:

67-year-old with no health risks in Mecklenburg County:

46-year-old first-responder with no health risks in Sampson County:

22-year-old essential worker with no health risks in Durham County:

Hayley Fowler
Hayley Fowler is a reporter at The Charlotte Observer covering breaking and real-time news across North and South Carolina. She has a journalism degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and previously worked as a legal reporter in New York City before joining the Observer in 2019.
