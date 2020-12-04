How long until you can get COVID vaccine in North Carolina? This new tool gives an idea

With credible candidates for the coronavirus vaccine fast approaching federal approval, distribution in North Carolina will soon get underway.

So when will it be your turn?

A new online tool uses age, county of residence, profession and underlying health conditions to determine how many people are ahead of you to get the vaccine. The New York Times, which created the tool with the Surgo Foundation and Ariadne Labs, said the results are just one possibility, and the amount of time for distribution “is also an open question.”

In North Carolina, the first 85,000 vaccine doses will go to high-risk health care workers and staff, according to state health officials. Residents and staff at long-term care facilities will be next.

“When it’s my turn to get this vaccine,” Gov. Roy Cooper said during a news conference Tuesday, “I’ll be ready to roll up my sleeves.”

But that might be a while.

Cooper is 63 and lives in Wake County. Assuming he has no underlying health conditions, the tool determined there are about 8.5 million people ahead of him for the vaccine in North Carolina — putting him close to the back of the line.

Here’s what it shows for other North Carolinians, including children once they are incorporated in the distribution plan. State health officials have said kids likely won’t be included in the initial slate of vaccinations until more trials are completed.

55-year-old teacher with health risks in Avery County, which has the highest coronavirus case rate in North Carolina as of Friday:

Behind about 725,800 other North Carolinians

Behind 1,600 people in Avery County, home to about 17,500 residents





If North Carolina were represented by about 100 people, this person would be roughly 13th in line for the vaccine.

16-year-old high school student with health risks in Mecklenburg County:

Behind about 725,800 other North Carolinians

Behind 92,200 people in Mecklenburg County, home to about 1.1 million residents

If North Carolina were represented by about 100 people, this person would be roughly 10th in line for the vaccine.

33-year-old health care worker with no health risks in Durham County:

Behind “very few” other North Carolinians

Behind “very few” people in Durham County, home to about 321,500 residents

If North Carolina were represented by about 100 people, this person would be roughly fourth in line for the vaccine.

80-year-old with health risks in Sampson County, which has the second-highest COVID-19 case rate in the state:

Behind about 725,800 other North Carolinians

Behind 3,600 people in Sampson County, home to 63,500 residents

If North Carolina were represented by about 100 people, this person would be roughly 31st in line for the vaccine.

25-year-old with no health risks in Duplin County, which has the third-highest COVID-19 case rate in the state:

Behind about 4.7 million other North Carolinians

Behind 32,100 people in Duplin County, home to 58,700 residents

If North Carolina were represented by about 100 people, this person would be roughly 60th in line for the vaccine.

33-year-old with no health risks in Wake County:

Behind about 8.5 million other North Carolinians

Behind 824,400 people in Wake County, home to 1.1 million residents





If North Carolina were represented by about 100 people, this person would among the last in line for the vaccine.

7-year-old elementary school student with no health risks in Avery County:

Behind about 6 million other North Carolinians

Behind 11,200 people in Avery County





If North Carolina were represented by about 100 people, this person would be roughly 72nd in line for the vaccine.

67-year-old with no health risks in Mecklenburg County:

Behind about 3.9 million other North Carolinians

Behind 343,800 people in Mecklenburg County





If North Carolina were represented by about 100 people, this person would be roughly 43rd in line for the vaccine

46-year-old first-responder with no health risks in Sampson County:

Behind about 610,400 other North Carolinians





Behind 2,800 people in Sampson County

If North Carolina were represented by about 100 people, this person would be roughly eighth in line for the vaccine

22-year-old essential worker with no health risks in Durham County:

Behind about 4.1 million other North Carolinians

Behind 107,200 people in Durham County

If North Carolina were represented by about 100 people, this person would be roughly 45th in line for the vaccine.