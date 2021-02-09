COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Feb. 9





We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

NC death toll nears 10,000

At least 799,279 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 9,991 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 3,084 new COVID-19 cases, down from 4,674 reported the day before.

Eight additional deaths were added to the total Monday, the lowest count reported in a week. Deaths don’t occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 2,339 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, down from 2,394 the day before. The count has dropped each day for about two weeks.

As of Saturday, the latest day for which data are available, 8.6% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say the number should be about 5% or lower to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Plans for vaccination megasite ‘on pause’

Plans to open a mass vaccination megasite in Durham County this month are “on pause” until there are adequate doses, health officials said Monday.

The county had planned to partner with Duke University and the state’s Office of Emergency Management to open a clinic in the early weeks of February, The News & Observer reported.

But the state will not move forward with the project until there are more supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine, Health Director Rod Jenkins told county commissioners.

“It’s not necessarily the best news that we want to hear, but I’m confident that when supplies become a little bit more robust, that that is going to go back on,” he said.

Two Triangle school districts announce lunch plans

Two school districts in the Triangle have announced plans for breakfast and lunch as students return to campuses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Orange County Schools said students would eat outside, unless temperatures dip below freezing or there’s nowhere to shelter from pouring rain. The announcement drew backlash from some parents, The News & Observer reported Monday.

The school system, which reopened to kindergarten and first grade students on Jan. 25, won’t bring other grade levels back for in-person classes until April.

In nearby Wake County, students will be required to stay on campuses during lunch time. The district is also using stricter social distancing guidance when children start to return to campuses Feb. 15.

During the coronavirus pandemic, meal times pose risks because they are one of the only times during the school day that masks aren’t required.