Wake school employees, childcare workers can soon sign up for COVID vaccine. Here’s how.

Wake County school and childcare employees can begin registering Monday for appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot, with shots expected to begin on Wednesday.

Educators in the state’s K-12 public, private and charter schools, as well as childcare workers, are part of the first wave of North Carolina’s Group 3. Other front-line essential workers, such as firefighters, bus drivers and meat packing workers, will be eligible for vaccine March 10.

Wake County Public Health will update its online vaccine request form at WakeGov.com/vaccine on Monday to begin accepting registrations for school employees who are front-line essential workers.

To be eligible, people must work in-person or anticipate an imminent return to an in-person work setting. at a school or childcare facility. This group includes people such as teachers, teacher assistants, bus drivers and cafeteria workers.

It’s open to anyone who works at a childcare center, or a K-12 public school or private school..