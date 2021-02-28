COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in NC on Feb. 28

Gov. Roy Cooper puts on a mask after speaking during a briefing on North Carolina’s coronavirus pandemic response Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at the NC Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. tlong@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 858,000

At least 858,548 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,212 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported 2,643 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,924 reported the day before.

Twenty-six deaths were reported Saturday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,414 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Saturday, down from 1,465 on Friday. Saturday’s total is the lowest reported since mid-November.

As of Thursday, the latest date for which data are available, 5.4% of COVID-19 tests came back positive, up from 4.7% on Wednesday. Wednesday was second day in a row the rate was below 5%, which health officials have said is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

More than 2.3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

Charlotte Mecklenburg libraries to lift some COVID rules

Starting Monday, Charlotte Mecklenburg libraries will remove some rules in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Visitors will be able to browse for books and materials and, at most branches — except the Cornelius and Davidson libraries and ImaginOn — reserve time on the “express” computers, according to a post on the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library website.

The number of people allowed to browse will vary by branch, and computers will be spaced 6 feet apart. Visitors must wear a mask.

Cooper vetoes schools reopening bill

Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill Friday that would have required North Carolina’s K-12 public school districts to offer in-person instruction.

“As written, the bill threatens public health just as North Carolina strives to emerge from the pandemic. Therefore, I veto the bill,” Cooper said.

Under the bill, schools would be required to reopen the first weekday 15 days after it comes law. It was passed by state legislators and sent to Cooper on Feb. 17. The governor had 10 days to take action.

Both the House and the Senate will have to override his veto for the bill to become law.