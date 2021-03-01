COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in NC on March 1

Pharmacy intern Angela Bishop, left, administers a coronavirus vaccine to Sheila Routh, 84, at Searstone Retirement Community in Cary Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. tlong@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 858,000

At least 858,548 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,212 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported 2,643 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,924 reported the day before.

Twenty-six deaths were reported Saturday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,414 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Saturday, down from 1,465 on Friday. Saturday’s total is the lowest reported since mid-November.

As of Thursday, the latest date for which data are available, 5.4% of COVID-19 tests came back positive, up from 4.7% on Wednesday. Wednesday was second day in a row the rate was below 5%, which health officials have said is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

More than 2.3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in North Carolina.

The state health department did not provide a coronavirus update Sunday as changes are being implemented to improve “system performance,” its website said.

Positivity rates drop in Triangle, Mecklenburg County

Some North Carolina counties have seen a drop in the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

In the Triangle, Wake, Durham and Orange counties all saw their positivity rates and new reported coronavirus cases fall over the past week, The News & Observer reports.

In Wake County, 1,716 new cases were reported in the seven days prior to and including Saturday, down from 1,755 the week before. And as of Thursday, the county had an average of 5.3% of tests over the past 14 days returning positive — down from an average 6% of tests returning positive as of the week before.

Over the same period, Durham County reported 368 new cases, down from 470 new cases reported the week before. An average of 4.9% of tests over the past 14 days were returning positive, down from an average of 5.6% the week before.

In Orange County, 147 new cases were reported, down from 184 the week before. As of Thursday, an average of 0.9% of tests over the past 14 days were positive, down from 1.2% the week before.

Mecklenburg County’s average COVID-19 positivity rate fell to 5.6% in the past week — the lowest level reached since the October plateau of new infections and down from the 9.2% average positivity rate two weeks ago.

Over the past 14 days, Mecklenburg added 381 infections for every 100,000 residents, and the average number of coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization fell below 200 on Wednesday — the lowest seven-day moving average reported since late November, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Charlotte Mecklenburg libraries lifts some COVID rules Monday

Starting Monday, Charlotte Mecklenburg libraries will remove some rules in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Visitors will be able to browse for books and materials and, at most branches — except the Cornelius and Davidson libraries and ImaginOn — reserve time on the “express” computers, according to a post on the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library website.

The number of people allowed to browse will vary by branch, and computers will be spaced 6 feet apart. Visitors must wear a mask.