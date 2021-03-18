COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on March 18

North Carolina moved to Group 4 of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Wednesday.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count exceeds 889,000

At least 889,310 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,757 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,999 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up from 1,093 the day before.

Thirty-five coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the statewide toll above 500 deaths this month. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them, and the state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,002 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday, down from 1,035 the day before.

As of Monday, the latest day for which data is available, 5.6% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

More than 3.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina, and more than 1.3 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. That includes 16.5% of adults in the state.

Cooper optimistic about vaccine eligibility by May 1

Gov. Roy Cooper said he was optimistic that every North Carolina adult would be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by the start of May.

The remark comes after President Joe Biden said last week that each state should have the vaccinations available to adult residents by May 1, The News & Observer reported. Weekly vaccine shipments are expected to increase, helping the state reach Biden’s goal, according to Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

On Wednesday, North Carolina transitioned to Group 4 in its vaccine plan, meaning people who live in group settings and those with conditions that put them at higher risk of getting seriously sick from a COVID-19 infection are now eligible to receive shots.

With more vaccine available to more people, Cooper said it’s important to contact people who are worried about getting their doses.

“We’re going to be working extraordinarily hard to convince people that this is important to do,” Cooper said. “We’re going to really be working to try to get a greater percentage of the population vaccinated.”

NC biotech industry hoping to hire laid-off workers

North Carolina’s biotechnology industry hopes to hire some workers who were laid off during the coronavirus pandemic.

The sector, which has a strong presence in the Triangle, had a top year as tens of thousands of people in the state lost their jobs, The News & Observer reported Tuesday.

The North Carolina Biotechnology Center used money from the federal CARES Act to start the Bio Jobs Hub, an online resource that helps to recruit people who held jobs in fields hit hard by the pandemic or who had left the military.

“It is a hard thing to go from an industry you know into something where you don’t know anyone,” said Robin Deacle, head of corporate communications at N.C. Biotech. “We want to persuade folks that even if you weren’t good at science and math ... these jobs can still be for you.”